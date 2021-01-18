Grove Technologies Now a CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grove Technologies today announced it has been approved as a Registered Provider Organization (RPO), by the CMMC Accreditation Board, enabling the firm to provide consulting services to defense contractors and suppliers seeking to obtain the mandatory new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

In January 2020, the Department of Defense (DoD) released the new certification program to strengthen cybersecurity throughout its 300,000-contractor supply chain also known as the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). The CMMC standard offers five cybersecurity certification levels, ranging from Basic to Advanced, and encompasses 17 domains, 171 practices, 43 capabilities, and a variety of regulatory requirements.

Initially, all contractors must meet Basic certification requirements in order to bid on select DoD contracts. Ultimately, they must successfully achieve the appropriate level of certification for their organization in order to bid on any DoD contract.

In recent months, the CMMC Accreditation Body has been screening applicants for Registered Provider Organization (RPO) status, which enables them to assist contractors in preparing for CMMC. Grove Technologies is proud to be among the first cybersecurity firms to earn RPO status. Registered Provider Organizations are authorized by the CMMC Accreditation Body to represent themselves as familiar with the basic constructs of the CMMC standard, provide CMMC consulting services, list in the CMMC marketplace, and display the official logo. RPOs must also train and maintain Registered Practitioners within their organizations and abide by the Code of Professional Conduct.

CMMC Readiness Service

When the CMMC program was released, the Grove Technologies team began studying every aspect of the standard, gaining important expertise in the certification levels and multilayered requirements.

"Our goal was to develop a CMMC Readiness Service that would successfully prepare DoD contractors for certification," said Jon Brown, CEO and Founder of Grove Technologies. "It is by far the most comprehensive readiness program we have ever created, and the research and development effort was exhaustive."

Grove Technologies also developed a proprietary programmatic tool that accounts for all elements required by the complex model, enabling the CMMC Readiness Service to be performed consistently and thoroughly, and helping contractors achieve certification efficiently. The company is currently offering a complimentary consultation for DoD contractors who wish to learn more about CMMC. See https://grovetech.co/products/security/cmmc/ for more information on CMMC.

About Grove Technologies Inc (CMMC RPO)

Grove Technologies is a highly credentialed and experienced cybersecurity firm providing award-winning cybersecurity and regulatory compliance services to a wide range of organizations. Respected for developing innovative solutions for federal, state, and local clients, Grove Technologies is the winner of the MSP501 raking #17 nationwide. To learn more, visit https://grovetech.co/products/security/cmmc/. To access Grove Technologies through the CMMC Marketplace, visit https://portal.cmmcab.org/marketplace/grove-technologies-rpo/.

