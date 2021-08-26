Grover Gaming Acquires Digital Dynamics Software, Inc.

"This investment will play a crucial role in our company's future growth," ~ Garrett Blackwelder Tweet this

Digital Dynamics Software was founded in 1994 by Tony Antonucci and is considered an industry leader in SAS Engine software, backdrop host systems, and SAS gateways. Their GLI-certified system easily connects any SAS-based gaming devices and is designed to interoperate with system vendors worldwide.

"We are very excited to join the Grover team and take our combined products to a new level and into new markets," said Tony Antonucci.

The new SAS engine will support Grover Gaming's advanced accounting and metering, multi-game/multi-denominations, real-time events, progressives, and bonus features. Once integrated, the Backdrop host system will enable Grover Gaming to offer customers floor-wide accounting and ticketing, real-time floor display, enhanced reporting, and player tracking and rewards.

Grover Gaming develops software, game content and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions, and is licensed in Ohio, New Hampshire, The Commonwealth of Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Washington, Ontario Canada, and The Commonwealth of Virginia. Based in Greenville, NC, Grover Gaming has over 300 employees across 9 states including a design studio in Wilmington, NC.

Inc. magazine recently recognized Grover Gaming for the third year in a row on its list of the top 5000 fastest-growing companies in America.

SOURCE Grover Gaming, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.grovergaming.com

