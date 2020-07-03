Grover Gaming Announces Ramping Up Hiring Efforts

GREENVILLE, N.C., July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grover Gaming, Inc., an industry leader in electronic gaming design and software development, announced today that it is ramping up its efforts to hire talented system and game development professionals.

Grover Gaming is looking for P assionate, A daptable, R eliable, and T eam oriented system and product developers to be a part of an exciting and fast paced company. These system and product developers will be responsible for building the critical system framework for new markets and products aligning with the Grover Strategic Plan to support the continued rapid growth. The ideal candidates will have experience in the slot/pull-tabs gaming industry and enjoy being a hands-on developer. Grover Gaming's systems and games, known throughout the industry for exciting design and high-resolution graphics, are all created in-house at its development and design facility.

Grover Gaming seeks to add over 40 system and product development professionals in the next 6 months. To assist new employees' relocation to its headquarters in Greenville, NC, Grover Gaming is offering relocation stipends and signing bonuses . "We recognize the difficult times many people currently face, so Grover Gaming wants to do all it can to attract the best professionals and ensure our new team members start their new careers here on the best footing possible," said Gerren Brown, Director of Human Resources for Grover Gaming. "Here at Grover, people come first," added Brown.

Grover's products and games benefit charities across the country. It was recently announced that Grover Gaming has surpassed $150 million in monies raised for charities through their charitable gaming and fraternal partners across the United States. Inc. magazine has also recognized Grover Gaming this year as one of the fastest-growing companies in America.

Grover Gaming develops software, game content and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions and is licensed in Ohio, New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Washington, Virginia, and Ontario Canada.

For more information on Grover Gaming and to see a listing of available positions, visit grovergaming.com or contact Gerren Brown, Director of Human Resources, at [email protected].

