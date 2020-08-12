Grover Gaming Ranks in Top 200 on Inc. 5000 List

GREENVILLE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced today that Grover Gaming, Inc., an industry leader in electronic gaming design and software development, has ranked No. 194 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, placing Grover in the top 4 percent of the nation in revenue growth. This is the company's second consecutive year ranking among the nation's fastest growing and most prestigious private companies, rising from No. 2,660 in 2019 to the Top 10 in North Carolina in 2020.

For years, the Inc. 5000 list has represented a unique look at the most successful private companies in America. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the nation's fastest growing companies," said Garrett Blackwelder, Grover Gaming's Founder and CEO. "In a year that has been challenging for many in our industry, we have been able to continue our growth and add to our amazing team of humble, passionate people. I am particularly proud that Grover Gaming is ranked as the fastest growing company in all of Eastern North Carolina!"

Headquartered in Greenville, North Carolina, Grover Gaming designs and develops software, game content, and gaming systems. The company is licensed for business in New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, Washington, Ontario Canada, Virginia, Montana, and South Dakota.

In addition to its primary office in North Carolina, Grover Gaming also operates sales and distribution facilities in Virginia, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Ohio, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Their games, known throughout the industry for high-resolution graphics and exciting design, are created in Grover Gaming's design studios by over 190 talented employees that include developers, 3-D artists, audio designers, programmers, engineers and .net developers.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

SOURCE Grover Gaming, Inc.