Grow Capital, Inc Board Announces Two New Members

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Capital, Inc (OTCQB:GRWC) board of directors today announced that they have appointed Terry Kennedy and Eric Tarno as members of the board. This move expands the board from three members to five.

"The board is pleased to welcome GRWC CEO Terry Kennedy and Public Employee Retirement Assistance CEO Eric Tarno," said board chairman James Olson. "Adding these two thought leaders to the board allows each of our subsidiaries to have a voice in the high level guidance of GRWC."

GRWC announced bringing Public Employee Retirement Assistance (PERA) into the Grow Capital, Inc umbrella in August 2020. PERA has since grown while powering financial services professionals with appointments to see potential clients online.

Eric Tarno is a 54-year-old serial entrepreneur and the President of PERA (Public Employee Retirement Assistance), the leading provider of exclusive appointments for the insurance industry. Originally from Philadelphia, for almost 20 years, Tarno served as the CEO of Alliance, a company that produced automotive components. After that, Tarno worked in the financial services industry for more than a decade. He graduated from Oral Robert's University and resides in Las Vegas with his wife, Lisa, and their two sons and daughter-in-law.

Terry Kennedy was announced as the CEO of Grow Capital, Inc in June 2020. Kennedy is the founder and CEO of Appreciation Financial also based in Henderson. Kennedy is an author and award winning entrepreneur. For more information on Kennedy please visit www.TerryKennedy.life.

