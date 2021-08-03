Grow Glide & Cultivation Efficiency Systems Announce Partnership

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Glide, the industry leader in vertical, mobile cannabis cultivation solutions, announced a partnership with Cultivation Efficiency Systems, one of the top HVAC, electrical and environmental design firms in the cannabis space. The partnership calls for Grow Glide racking systems to be installed on all upcoming CES projects, including their new and first-of-its-kind cultivation fund. Additionally, CES and Grow Glide will collaborate on a new product line, set to debut in Q3 2021.

In addition to consulting and designing for cannabis cultivations across the country, CES has launched a new fund to provide upfront capital for growers planning new builds and expansions. Grow Glide systems will be folded into this new investment fund. This turnkey fund allows cultivators to rapidly build out their new cannabis grows in a matter of months, instead of the traditional "phase structure" that usually plays out over years.

Grow Glide CEO, Travis Schwartz, remarked, "CES has rapidly become one of Grow Glide's most trusted consultants and I'm thrilled to make this new partnership announcement. Their innovative investment fund is what we internally call 'the best deal in cannabis.' To know that Grow Glide will be powering this large scale initiative is truly a game changer for our company. We look forward to sharing more details about our product line at MJBizCon 2021."

Cultivation Efficiency Systems CEO Robert Herzig added, "Grow Glide is doing things differently and we appreciate that. Their system is overbuilt and geared specifically for growers who care about the details. As CES launches this new investment fund, we're excited to have found a partner who shares our values and cares about delivering quality cultivation solutions."

About Grow Glide



Grow Glide was founded in California to accomplish one mission: to find solutions that fit the needs of cultivators affordably and seamlessly. We didn't simply study a market, we lived it. And when we couldn't find a solution we needed, we went out and created it, utilizing a decade of growing knowledge and spending years in research and development. Grow Glide was built by growers, for growers.

Follow Grow Glide here:



Grow Glide on Instagram: instagram.com/growglide

Grow Glide on Facebook: facebook.com/growglide

Grow Glide on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/grow-glide/

About Cultivation Efficiency Systems

CES designs, engineers and sells high-efficiency environmental control systems and equipment that maintain critical environmental specifications (Temp, Humidity, CO2, Air Filtration) providing your professional garden with a robust foundation for consistent high yielding, healthy crop production.

Visit CES: www.cultivationefficiency.com

GrowGlide Contact:

Greg Dunaway

[email protected]

SOURCE Grow Glide

Related Links

https://www.growglide.com

