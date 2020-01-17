Grow Lights Market Analysis Report: 2017-2019, 2023 & 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grow Lights - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Grow Lights Market accounted for $3.05 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.72 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.



Some of the factors such as growth in indoor farming practices, increasing number of plant factories, and need for sustainable development among growers driving the market growth. However, huge costs of energy-efficient and better quality grow lights, and requirement of different light spectrums for different crops are restraining the market.



By technology, Light-Emitting Diode (LED) is estimated to have a lucrative growth because of the increase in demand for energy-efficient and economical grow lights among consumers and increasing government activities to support the adoption of LED lights over the globe.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth in urban agriculture, such as vertical farming, greenhouses, and growth chambers. Countries, like Japan, Taiwan, and China are the major source of demand for grow lights in the region and are estimated to stay so over the forecast period.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Grow Lights Market, By Spectrum

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Partial Spectrum

5.3 Full Spectrum



6 Global Grow Lights Market, By Light Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High-pressure Sodium (HPS)

6.3 Fluorescent Lights

6.4 Light Emitting Diodes

6.5 Other Light Sources



7 Global Grow Lights Market, By Installation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 New Installations

7.3 Retrofit Installations



8 Global Grow Lights Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 High-intensity Discharge (HID) Lights

8.2.1 Ceramic Metal Halide Lamps

8.2.2 High Intensity Sodium Lamps

8.2.3 Combination MH and HPS lamps

8.2.4 Metal-Halide Lamps

8.2.5 Other Light Sources

8.2.5.1 Switchable Ballasts

8.2.5.2 Conversion Bulbs

8.3 Fluorescent Lighting

8.3.1 T5

8.3.2 Compact Fluorescent Light (CFL)

8.3.2.1 White Color

8.3.2.2 Neutral White Color

8.4 Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

8.4.1 LED Based on Crop Type

8.4.1.1 Food and Flower

8.4.1.2 Vegetative

8.5 High-Intensity Discharge

8.5.1 Metal-Halide Lamp

8.5.2 High-Pressure Sodium Lamp

8.6 Other Technologies

8.6.1 Plasma Lighting

8.6.2 Induction Lighting



9 Global Grow Lights Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial Greenhouse

9.3 Research

9.4 Indoor Farming

9.5 TURF and Landscaping

9.6 Vertical Farming

9.7 Other Applications



10 Global Grow Lights Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 General Electric Company

12.2 Gavita Holland B.V.

12.3 Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.

12.4 Royal Philips Electronics B.V.

12.5 Heliospectra AB

12.6 Osram Licht AG

12.7 Lumigrow Inc.

12.8 Hortilux Schreder B.V.

12.9 Illumitex Inc.

12.10 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.11 Sunlight Supply Inc.

12.12 Epistar Corp.

12.13 Grow LED Hydro

12.14 Signify N.V.



