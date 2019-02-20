GP Solutions Acquires "Instant Garden" From Mobile Farming Systems

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions, (Formerly Grow Pod Solutions), a leading developer of automated micro-farms, announced that it acquired "Instant Garden" from Mobile Farming Systems in January, 2017.

Mobile Farming Systems developed the Instant Garden home hydroponic system for the hobby gardener.

Grow Pod Solutions also acquired Mobile Farming Systems' United States Patents (US D705,564 S and US 2015/0068121 A1), for ornamental and hydroponic plant-growing stands.

It was previously reported that Grow Pod Solutions acquired Mobile Farming Systems. This was incorrect. Grow Pod Solutions only acquired the Instant Garden system and related patents from Mobile Farming Systems.

About Grow Pod Solutions

GP Solutions designs "GrowPods" – innovative indoor micro farms that provide optimum conditions for plant cultivation with total environmental control.

