Grow Solutions Engages Engineering Firm, Engcomp to facilitate construction documentation for the first $1.5 million purchase of the $10.5 million total Foundation Farms Purchase Order

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: GRSO) Engages Engineering Firm, Engcomp to facilitate construction documentation for the first $1.5 million purchase of the $10.5 million total Foundation Farms Purchase Order.

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: GRSO) wholly owned subsidiary, AeroGrow Manufacturing, has engaged the engineering firm, Engcomp, to deliver certified construction documents for the $1.5mm Foundation Farms, Corp. (f/k/a Pure Roots Urban Farms B.C.) purchase order, while additionally, providing design project management, and permitting support. This Pure Roots Urban Farm facility will consist of 3 AeroPods (growing modules) connected to a processing building.

The certified construction documents that are necessary for Foundation Farms to obtain their building permits for the planned facility are estimated to be completed by the end of February 2020, at which time the Company is ready to quickly proceed to the construction phase. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc., through this process, will have positioned itself with a repeatable design to mass produce these turnkey Pure Roots Urban Farm facilities.

In addition to the Foundation Farms build that is contracted, Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc., is in final discussions to build an additional 3 Pure Roots Urban Farm facilities in Canada in 2020. The Company is really starting to find its footing in the sustainable food/indoor ag industry and will be making great strides during 2020 to make its Pure Roots Urban Farm facilities a household name in those same industries, while delivering our beyond organic produce. We will provide additional information on the Foundation Farms build and other potential contracts in future corporate communications.

"We are very pleased to work with a professional engineering firm that has strong ties to our community and our designs, while additionally having a solid track record of delivering complex projects on schedule and on budget," says Chad Fischl, President & CEO of Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Engcomp, is a Saskatoon based Engineering firm that has been crucial in delivering many medium-large scale projects across Western Canada. Engcomp is a multi-disciplined engineering firm that also has specialty services in risk analysis, cost estimating, planning, and strategic decision consulting. Additionally, Engcomp is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company for design and project management services. While Engcomp was involved in the Company's plans from inception, we have just re-engaged them to allow us to deliver the vital plans to our customers so that they may be able to start permitting and prepping the land to place our fully functional facility.

"Having been involved with the designs since its inception, it is exciting to see this project moving through to a commercial facility, we see these facilities as a solution for the future of food security, low carbon footprint farming, high-quality traceable produce, and are excited to be able to say that we were a part of making the AeroPod a possibility," says Jason Mewis, President of Engcomp.

