Grow Up Conference & Expo presented by ND Supplies Announces In-Person Event October 5-7, 2021 - Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cannabis conference season is finally back and the cannabis growing community can reconnect in-person at the upcoming Grow Up Conference and Expo presented by ND Supplies (scheduled Oct 5-7, 2021) at Niagara Falls' Scotiabank Convention Centre. As Ontario enters Step 3 of the COVID-19 reopening plan, the Grow Up Conference and Expo venue can accommodate up to 1000 attendees.

This three-day B2B event will highlight industry education, collaboration and networking between industry professionals, marking the fourth iteration of Grow Up Conference and Expo. For the first time in nearly two years, the event will feature industry leading master growers, licensed producers, craft cannabis producers, suppliers, equipment manufacturers, home growers and more. "We are excited to finally be able to reconnect with the industry now that restrictions have loosened", said Randy Rowe, President of Grow Up,"The industry has gone through so many changes during this pandemic and we can't wait for the opportunity to network with industry professionals and get up to speed with the newest trends and innovations across Canada, and abroad."

Starting September 7, 2021, Canada will begin allowing entry to fully vaccinated American citizens, "Allowing entry from our American neighbours is an extraordinary milestone and allows us to remain a truly international event." says Neill Dixon, Co-Founder of Grow Up. "The North American cannabis industry relies on collaboration and networking between our two countries." This year's border town conference schedule offers four distinct segments: VIP Industry/Growing and Cultivation, Extraction Zone, Grow-at-Home workshop, and new for 2021 - Grow Up Psychedelics Summit. All three days will offer attendees varied presentations and panel discussions on topical industry trends. For an updated speakers list for this year's event, click here for an updated, real time list as speakers are confirmed.

Exhibition booths are available and conference registration is now open. Visit growupconference.com to register.

Nominations for the second annual Grow Up Awards ceremony open July 26 to industry thought leaders and brands. Winners will be announced October 5th. For more information and to submit nominations visit growupawards.com .

About Grow Up Cannabis Conference and Expo

Grow Up Conference and Expo, producers of cannabis events in Niagara Falls, ON and Victoria BC, have been named the top cannabis industry events in Canada by the Toronto Sun and High! Canada Magazine.

With decades of experience producing national profile events and creating global connections between business communities in the arts, broadcasting, media and technology. Together the founders have organized trade summit initiatives with governments around the world and have worked closely with sponsors in all levels of the Canadian government.

About ND Supplies

ND Supplies is a market-leading packaging supplier and manufacturing company that is at the top of the innovation curve within the Canadian cannabis industry. They focus on creating sustainable, child-safe packaging solutions designed to meet the Canadian regulatory framework and supply a proven, cost-effective, high-quality packaging system to licensed, reputable businesses that demand the highest form of compliance.

SOURCE Grow Up Conference and Expo

Related Links

growupconference.com

