Growatt expects an increase of over 60% in off-grid inverter shipments despite the pandemic

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To date, millions of households around the world - mostly living on small islands, or in developing and rural areas - still have limited or even no access to the power grid. Off-grid solar power has emerged as the economically affordable and environmentally sustainable energy solution. Growatt, dedicated to becoming a global leader of smart energy solutions, has taken its advanced PV technologies into the domain.

In application, developing off-grid solar solutions can be very challenging. There are numerous demands from customers and different requirements of voltage and the grid. "Our R&D team, with over a decade of experience in power electronics, has developed inverters that can meet different requirements of off-grid solar plants worldwide," said Lisa Zhang, marketing director at Growatt. "Whether it's application for single-phase or three-phase systems, input power from PV, battery, generator or the grid, Growatt's SPF off-grid solutions - capacity ranging from 2kW to 30kW - can address these technological challenges and meet the demand of customers."

Growatt's advanced technologies make it possible for customers to have bigger capacity for their solar power input and storage batteries. Growatt's ARK batteries are safer using lithium iron phosphate materials and the capacity ranges widely from 2.56kWh to 23 kWh. In addition, Growatt offers various communication solutions such as GPRS, WIFI, USB, CAN and RS485. "With such flexibility, customers can easily manage PV systems on their phones," Zhang pointed out.

Growatt provides one-stop service for its off-grid inverter and battery package solution, avoiding hassling customers in case of system faults. Moreover, Growatt OSS (Online Smart Service) system can be used to configure off-grid systems and update firmware remotely. According to Zhang, over 60% of system issues can be solved on OSS platform. That will significantly lower the operation and maintenance costs for installers and improve customer satisfaction.

Despite the pandemic this year, Zhang is optimistic about the off-grid sector. "Growatt has a solid track record of high reliability and efficient service over the years. Our off-grid solutions have earned widespread popularity in Latin America, Middle East, Asia and South Africa. This year, in spite of COVID-19, we still expect an increase of over 60% in shipments, compared to 2019."

SOURCE Growatt

Related Links

www.growatt.com

