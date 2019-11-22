Growatt Increases Its Activities in Mexico

Growatt is one of the global leading PV inverter brands for distributed generation, and it provides a wide range of string inverters for residential, commercial and small size utility scale solar projects. "Our advanced and reliable PV inverters are present in over 100 countries across the globe. In Mexico, we are among the TOP 3 solar inverter suppliers for residential solar," said Dane Lin, Growatt sales manager.

Growatt's Shine Elite training workshop aims to improve the technical capability of installers and clients to provide excellent service for end users. It covers a wide range of topics from solar market and technology trend, inverter selection, installation precautions, monitoring solutions, configuration and troubleshooting.

At the event, Growatt unveiled its new series of inverters for Mexican solar market, MIN 2500-6000 TL-X and MAC 50-70KTL3 MV. "These new inverters are elegant and powerful. And they are UL1741 certified. Modern features of OLED display and touch button make it more appealing to customers," Lin introduced. MIN 2500-6000 TL-X is light and compact, which provides better experience for installers and end users. For commercial and industrial solar plants, Growatt has introduced MAC 50-70KTL3 MV in Mexico.

MAC has very stable functionalities. It adopts an advanced cooling algorithm and achieves excellent cooling performance and long life span of cooling system. It can work under temperature of up to 60℃ and can adapt to the challenging working conditions in Mexico. With MAC, customers can have higher yields and ROI. Its efficiency can reach up to 98.8% and the system can be oversized at 1.3 DC/AC ratio. "Growatt's latest inverter models are the very competitive and reliable PV solutions in the market. Our product innovations will continue to drive our growth fast!" said Lin.

