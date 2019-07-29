Growatt Looks to Expand Business in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Growatt entered the Indian solar market back in 2011, and its focus on product quality and technological innovation has driven its strong sales growth in Indian rooftop sector over the past eight years. Addressing the audience, Growatt regional director Rucas Wang said, "Growatt is a global leading brand in solar inverter industry, and we've shipped over 1.33 million inverters worldwide. According to IHS Markit, Growatt has become the TOP 3 world single-phase PV inverter supplier by 2018."

In a step to strengthen its market position, Growatt launched its new residential inverter MIN 2500-6000 TL-X in India. "Our new inverter MIN has got very impressive features. At first glance a lot of customers like its compact design and elegant looking. It comes with OLED display and touch button, which has a longer lifespan and can last over three million clicks! MIN uses 'aerospace grade' flame-retardant lightweight materials, making it easy to carry and install. Overall, customers will have a better user experience," Wang stated at the product launch ceremony.

By far, Growatt has built a strong local service network. "Customer service is at the center of our collaboration with clients. We've established service center and warehouse in Hyderabad, where we have sufficient inventory of inverter service parts and replacements. A toll-free service hotline has also been set up to provide fast response for customers. Usually our service team can provide solutions for clients within 48 hours when an issue of inverter occurs. And for systems in some remote areas, we can solve the issues within 72 hours.

"By partnering with 3S Solutions, we are actively exploring the business opportunities across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. And with Growatt's high quality products and professional customer services, we look forward to seeing good results at the end of this fiscal year!" said Wang.

