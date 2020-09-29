GrowFlux partners with Icelandic greenhouse lighting startup ABC Lights

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowFlux, Inc. has recently partnered with Icelandic horticultural lighting firm ABC Lights to commercialize intelligent horticultural lighting systems for the Icelandic greenhouse market. GrowFlux will integrate it's IoT controls technology, GrowFlux Mesh wireless connectivity, into ABC Lights' high performance luminaires, enabling automated and software controlled smart greenhouse lighting. Horticultural lighting represents one of the highest operating costs in a greenhouse, and intelligent control of horticultural lighting allows greenhouse growers to minimize the crop's energy footprint and enhance crop quality. The integration between the two companies will result in intelligent lighting systems optimized for Iceland's unique climate and energy resources.

In recent years, greenhouse agriculture in Iceland has received substantial investment.

Iceland's vast geothermal energy resource allows for year-round greenhouse cultivation to be far more competitive compared to other regions, since heating energy represents a significant operating cost. GrowFlux's intelligent controls will allow ABC Light's horticultural lighting systems to minimize the amount of grid sourced energy necessary to grow crops, further reducing the operating cost of these modern greenhouses.

About GrowFlux

GrowFlux, Inc. is an AgTech company offering automation and cloud technologies aimed at resource efficiency and yield expansion for the controlled environment agriculture industry, including greenhouses and indoor farms. GrowFlux specializes in data driven cultivation techniques that provide faster time to harvest, a lower energy footprint, and increased yields, driving profitability for farmers and opening new opportunities to bring crops into greenhouses and indoor farms. The company offers an ecosystem of commercial scale wireless lighting controls, cloud services, and cloud connected agricultural sensors that work seamlessly together to rapidly scale the farms of the future.

About ABC Lights

ABC Lights co. is an Icelandic technology company focused on the production of economical and environmentally friendly lighting solutions for growers. The company's novel approach to engineering, hi-tech thermal and spectrum management and business innovation position the firm as a leader in horticultural lighting in the expanding Icelandic greenhouse market. The company was founded in 2019 after being awarded development contracts by the Innovation Center Iceland, and was recently awarded a $150,000 startup grant by the Icelandic Centre for Research Technology Development Fund.

