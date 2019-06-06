GrowHealthy to Open Cannabis Dispensaries in Orlando and Daytona

New GrowHealthy locations will open doors in June 2019 to better serve and educate Florida communities

ORLANDO, FL and DAYTONA, FL, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - GrowHealthy, a Florida-based vertically-integrated cannabis operator, and its parent company, iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus"), (CSE: IAN) (OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with best-in-class cannabis operations across the United States, is pleased to announce the opening of two new retail locations in Orlando and Daytona, Florida in June 2019. These dispensaries will be GrowHealthy's fourth and fifth dispensary openings within the state of Florida.

GrowHealthy Orlando is located off of I-4, two miles south of Universal Studios Theme Parks at 7858 Turkey Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32819. GrowHealthy Daytona is located just off of I-95, a half mile west of the International Speedway at 2525 West International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114. The company will host launch events to introduce each location to the public.

"As of May 2019, Florida has over 2,200 qualified physicians recommending more than 200,000 registered patients medical cannabis products to alleviate pain and other symptoms," said Randy Maslow, President of iAnthus Capital. "As these numbers grow, we are committed to making continued progress on our aggressive expansion plans for 2019 to keep up with demand. We look forward to providing each new community with high-quality products and the education-first buying experience that patients have come to expect from the GrowHealthy brand."

The new dispensaries offer a variety of locally sourced, lab-tested cannabis products including flower and pre-rolls, vape cartridges, topical salves, and oral dispensing syringes. All GrowHealthy products are quality controlled to the highest degree, tested for heavy metals, solvents and microbial contaminants.

"At GrowHealthy, we believe in building trust through transparency, so we have taken steps to make it easy for patients to easily access the testing results of every product sold in one of our stores," said Maslow. "Each patient needs to simply use their smartphone to scan the QR codes on products and access the full testing lab results."

GrowHealthy will announce grand opening specials for each location along with continuing its ongoing discounts for first-time patients and veterans. The stores will operate seven days a week, 8am through 9pm ET.

Along with statewide delivery, GrowHealthy currently operates three dispensaries in Florida — Lake Worth, Brandon, and its flagship store located in West Palm Beach. The company plans to open additional dispensaries throughout 2019 and a total of 30 dispensaries by the end of 2020.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has operations in 11 states, and operates 21 dispensaries (AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, FL-3, NY-2, CO-1, VT-1 and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthusCapital.com.

