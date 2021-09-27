Growing 5G & Edge Deployments Fueling the Data Center Power Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an ever-growing population, tech companies are trying to find efficient ways to keep up with increasing data usage. The commercialization of the internet was the big driver of the data center market in the 1990s and 2000s. The ecosystem that evolved concentrated on three core businesses: telecoms, data management, and cloud computing. But now after the COVID-19 pandemic, all companies are operating remotely thus all their data must be on the cloud. This is further increasing the demand for the data center market.

Data center market is ever-evolving, with new products being introduced every now and then. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these current trends in the industry. Arizton has a dedicated vertical that focuses on data center knowledge base across geographies. These market research reports cover a detailed analysis of the COVID-19-induced supply chain disruptions, innovations in technology, equipment financing, economic impact, and a detailed study of the competitive landscape.

Data Center Power Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The data center power market is expected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.65%. In 2020, the data center power market witnessed considerable growth in power capacity due to the service demand contributed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is witnessing significant growth in the procurement of lithium-ion UPS systems. The growth of <=500 kVA UPS systems will be higher among prefabricated data center operators than traditional brick-and-mortar facilities. The North American data center market leads to growth in the overall data center industry. The decline in the pricing of lithium-ion batteries over VRLA has been a strong factor for its rapid adoption in the market.

In terms of power capacity, over 80 colocation data center facilities cumulatively added around 1.9 GW of power capacity in 2020. For instance, Digital Realty, COPT Data Center Solutions, and GDS Services are some colocation providers that added more than 100 MW of power capacity in their respective facilities across the world. Facebook, Apple, AWS, Google, and Microsoft will add over 1,700 MW of capacity under this category. Vendors are investing significantly in R&D to reduce the power consumption of IT infrastructure by up to 50%.

U.S. Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The data center power market in the US is expected to reach USD 9.69 billion in 2026 and growing with a CAGR of 3.54% in 2021-2026. With an overall share of around 45%, the US has a developed data center and operations market. In 2020, more than 130 data center projects were launched or were under construction in the US. However, out of these, around 75% of data center projects are developed by colocation service providers, and the rest are enterprise data centers, dominated by hyperscale operators such as Facebook, Google, and Microsoft.

Vendors currently offer multiple generators sets with a capacity of <1 MW which is expected to reach USD 234.6 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.64%. Nickel-zinc batteries and continuous innovations in the modularity of the solutions will intensify the competition. Partnerships with local service providers and resellers along with modular data center solution providers will enhance revenues for vendors.

APAC Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The data center power market in the APAC is expected to reach USD 5772.7 million in 2026 and growing with a CAGR of 5.49% by 2021-2026. In terms of power capacity, the major contributors to the market were China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. The factors driving the market include growing data center investments and hyperscale constructions, the impact of COVID-19 on data centers, increasing rack power density, and growing power outages.

APAC witnessed investments in over 100 data center projects, adding 1,801 MW of power capacity. China and Hong Kong dominated the market with the addition of over 1,000 MW of power capacity. The market is witnessing significant growth in the procurement of lithium-ion UPS systems. The adoption of intelligent power management solutions by data center operators will gain more traction during the forecast period.

