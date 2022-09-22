Growing adoption of Cloud-based Solutions to Proliferate the Healthcare ERP Market | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Healthcare ERP Market was valued around USD 6.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Offerings (Solutions {cloud-based and on-premise} and Services); Application (Inventory & Material Management, Supply Chain & Logistics Management, Patient Relationship Management, Finance & Billing, and Others); End-users (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC), and Others); Region/Country.

The Healthcare ERP market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Healthcare ERP market. The Healthcare ERP market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Healthcare ERP market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems are complete, integrated platforms, either on-premises or in the cloud, managing all aspects of a production-based or distribution business. Furthermore, ERP systems support all aspects of financial management, human resources, and supply chain management, among others. Additionally, the integration of the ERP systems with the healthcare systems provides transparency to the customer and patients about the processes. ERP knits the different segments of the healthcare facility together and presents them in one place, resulting in an improved pace of the treatment. Moreover, the rising utilization of the integrated systems among the different healthcare institutions is the driving factor for the market growth of the healthcare ERP industry. In addition, the increasing number of cases and the expenditure on healthcare facilities over the years raises the demand for a proper and transparent management system that contributes significantly to the growth of the healthcare ERP industry.

The global Healthcare ERP market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on offerings, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solution segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The increasing demand for advanced software in the industry for efficient operations induces the demand for advanced solutions for the management of the hospitals such as patients' medical history and finances.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into inventory & material management, supply chain & logistics management, patient relationship management, finance & billing, and others. In 2020, finance & billing category held a significant share in the market. This is mainly attributed to the rapid adoption of ERP systems by healthcare organizations to optimize processes such as front-end revenue cycle management, claims management, tracking profits, and tax management, among others. Financial ERP modules allow organizations to monitor financials and related tasks in real-time, which is further expected to support the category's growth.

Based on end-users, the healthcare ERP market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), and others. Amongst them, the hospital & clinics is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing investment by government and private hospitals in management software like ERP due to the rising need for transparency in the funds allocated, management of patient records, inventory of medical consumables and devices, cloud-based diagnostics reporting, and access. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and managing the patients act as the driver for the EPR software market.

Healthcare ERP Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market adoption of the Healthcare ERP Industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World. During the forecast period, North America is expected to have a higher CAGR due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing geriatric population in the region, positively influencing the healthcare ERP industry landscape. Developed countries having better healthcare infrastructure such as U.S and Canada must deal with an increasing number of national as well as international patients undergoing various treatments and medical consultancy increases the need for software solutions for better management. Furthermore, in the attempt to make the healthcare system more efficient the need for an integrated system is rising which results in the development of the market of the healthcare ERP.

The major players targeting the market include

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

McKesson Corporation

Sage Group plc

Infor Inc.

Odoo

QAD Inc.

Aptean.

Epicor Software Corporation.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Healthcare ERP Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Healthcare ERP market?

Which factors are influencing the Healthcare ERP market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Healthcare ERP market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Healthcare ERP market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Healthcare ERP market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Healthcare ERP Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market size 2020 USD 6.5 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Healthcare ERP Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and South Korea Companies profiled Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, McKesson Corporation, Sage Group plc, Infor, Inc., Odoo, QAD, Inc., Aptean, Epicor Software Corporation Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Offerings; By Application; By End-users; By Region/Country

