Growing Adoption of ECG Monitoring in Reducing Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases to Spur New Wave of Technological Advancement in ECG Devices Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The clinical role of ECG monitoring systems in assessing and diagnosing cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is also key driving force in their adoption in healthcare systems. ECG devices integrated with sensors and IoT are increasingly being preferred in diagnosing or detecting numerous abnormalities of the heart: atrial arrhythmias, heart failure, cardiomyopathy, rheumatic heart diseases, stroke, and heart attack.

Medical device manufacturers in ECG devices market are leaning on improving the workflow of resting ECG devices, thereby boosting the uptake in clinical and hospitals settings. Mobile cardiac telemetry is a markedly lucrative segment, according to findings by the analysts at TMR.

Clocking a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2026, the global valuation of the ECG devices market is expected to climb from US$ 3.95 bn in 2017 to US$ 6.79 bn by the end of 2026.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on ECG Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Key Findings of ECG Devices Market Report

Of the various key technologies, resting ECG devices held the major market share in 2017

Mobile cardiac telemetry holds a high revenue potential during the assessment period

Of the various end users, hospitals segment held the leading share in ECG devices market in 2017

Geographically, North America and Europe are two of the lucrative regional markets

and are two of the lucrative regional markets Opportunities in Asia Pacific ECG devices market are expected to rise at rapid pace through 2026

Explore 180 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on ECG Devices Market (Technology - Resting ECG Systems, Holter Monitoring, Stress ECG Systems, Event Monitoring, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry; End use - Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others (Home Settings, Academic and Research Institutes)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/61827

ECG Devices Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Per the factsheet by World Health Organization (WHO), CVDs account for the leading cause of death globally amounting to 17.9 million deaths every year. This is estimated to be 31% of all deaths around the world. Worryingly, more than 33% of these deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age. The epidemiology of CVD paints a favorable scenario for substantial revenue potential in the ECG devices market.

The need for continuous heart rate monitoring in patients with heart attack, strokes, and arrhythmias has boosted the use of ECG devices. This is vital in disease preventing in various healthcare settings.

Remarkable technological advances have been made in ECG monitoring systems, notably in relation to sensors and wearable technologies. This has bolstered the use of ECG devices in elderly population.

The focus of healthcare systems toward ascertaining convenience and accuracy of measurements has led to a potentially high demand for advances ECG devices.

Focus of governments in developing and developed regions on reducing the health burden of CVDs has fuelled the demand for ECG monitoring, thereby boosting the ECG devices market. This is evident in outpatients and ambulatory settings.

Request Brochure of ECG Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

ECG Devices Market: Regional Assessment

North America and Europe have been lucrative markets. Governments in these regions have put substantial stakes in establishing robust medical resources that can help in assessment of CVD.

and have been lucrative markets. Governments in these regions have put substantial stakes in establishing robust medical resources that can help in assessment of CVD. The above regional markets have thus seen a promising appetite for technologically advanced ECG devices.

In recent years, Asia Pacific has emerged as a source of steady revenue streams for medical device manufacturers operating in the ECG devices market.

has emerged as a source of steady revenue streams for medical device manufacturers operating in the ECG devices market. Countries such as India and China are boosting their healthcare infrastructure to set up proactive framework that can help in reducing CVD burden, especially among older adults. This has propelled new avenues in the Asia Pacific ECG devices market.

Purchase the ECG Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

ECG Devices Market: Competitive Assessment

Players are gearing toward unveiling minimally invasive devices with better accuracy in a bid to acquire a substantial pie in the global ECG devices market during the assessment period.

Specifically, manufacturers in the ECG devices market are focusing on embedding robust sensing platforms in the system.

Constant urge to innovate in the functionality of ECG devices as attributes related to the convenience of patients might help top players retain their stronghold in the ECG devices market.

Some of the prominent ECG devices manufacturers eyeing a higher market stake are Philips Healthcare, Schiller AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, BioTelemetry Inc., and GE Healthcare.

Browse More Press Release - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

The global ECG devices market is segmented based on:

Technology

Resting ECG Systems

Holter Monitoring

Stress ECG Systems

Event Monitoring

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

End-use

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others (Home Settings, Academic and Research Institutes)

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Ultrasound Gels Market: Since surgical lubricant gels & catheter gels product segment of the ultrasound gels market is projected for exponential growth during the forecast period, manufacturers are increasing production capabilities to develop biocompatible lubricants. These lubricants are being used in challenging medical applications, owing to their chemically inert and non-degradation attributes.

Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market: According to this business intelligence study, the demand in the global cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market will increment at an impressive CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The analyst of the report has estimated that there will be opportunities worth US$3,629.5 in the market for devices that can monitor and diagnose cardiovascular system across the world by the end of 2024, substantially more than its evaluated valuation of 2,329.7 mn as of 2017.

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market: A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates the global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market to clock a CAGR of 4.6% for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Proliferating at this pace, the market which stood at US$2.08 bn in 2016 will become worth US$3.08 bn by the end of 2025. The market is facing the emergence of emerging players at an exponential rate that are vying to develop high-value, cost-effective ancillary devices for cardiopulmonary stress testing systems.

Browse Our Latest Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/ecg-devices-market.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research