Growing At 9.15% CAGR, Synthetic Paper Market to hit USD 1407.6 Million in 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Synthetic Paper Market is valued at USD 762.6 Million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1407.6 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.15% over the forecast period.

Global Synthetic Paper Market Global Size, Trends, Competitive, And Historical & Forecast Analysis to 2021-2028. Increasing growth of the packaging and food & beverage industry, rising use of synthetic paper in printing, and growing demand for the environmentally friendly products are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Synthetic Paper Market.

Synthetic Paper Market: Market Scope

The global synthetic paper market in the world has been looking at a scenario where it is going to grow at an unprecedented level in the coming years. The synthetic paper is manufactured with the synthetic resins which are derived from the petroleum. The selection of resins is a major factor in the attributes which are exhibited by different synthetic papers. These are preferred over the conventional paper because of their excellent, tear, chemical, oil and moisture resistance, heat scalability, high strength and durability. The synthetic paper market growth will be due to the environment awareness.

Synthetic Paper Market: Segmentation Analysis

The segmentation of the global synthetic paper market has been segmented on the basis of raw materials with the BOPP segment leading the segment in terms of application. It has extensive applications which require the water, heat stabilities high tensile strength and fatigue resistance. Because of the ability it has to be manufactured into the thin substrate, BOPP may be used for the labels and printing applications.

On the basis of applications, the global synthetic paper market has been dividing into labels & tags, printing among others. Printing is among the biggest applications of the synthetic paper. The micropores on the surface, enabling better affinity for the ink holding and providing the high-quality finish. In the properties like the tear resistance, water resistance, scratch resistance, abrasion resistance making it one of the more important substrates against the conventional papers. The synthetic paper is a low static surface which prevents the double feeding and eases the process of printing, making the papers suitable for different printers and their applications of printing.

On the basis of end-use industry, synthetic paper has been used in the industrial product identification tags, outdoor applications and industrial labels. Non-tearable papers are a segment which is going to grow in the world.

Global Synthetic Paper Market Segmentation:

By Raw Material

BOPP

PET

HDPE

PVC

By Application

Printing

Packaging

Labels & Tags

Others

By End-User

Institutional

Industrial

Commercial/Retail

Synthetic Paper Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market is a competitive one and few of the global synthetic paper key players in the market are PPG Industries, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Yupo Corporation, and Arjobex SAS. The synthetic paper companies 2021 in this market are engaged in recovering from the losses which had been suffered during the COVID period. They are focusing on getting awareness campaigns to the fore.

Seiko Epson Corporation

MDV-Papier-und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH

Neenah Inc.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Arjobex SAS

Yupo Corporation

American Profol Inc.

Hop Industries Corporation

Innovia Films

Relyco Sales, Inc.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Transilwrap Company, Inc.

Hwaseung Industries Co., Ltd.

Synthetic Paper Market: Key Drivers

The synthetic paper market size is going to grow as the synthetic papers offer a few advantages as they are inorganic and do not utilize the trees or the woods in the process of manufacturing. These are made from the various types of plastics like polypropylene or polyolefin resin. These are plastics which are molten and used through the process of extrusion, a process that is system controlled that minimizes the wastage as well as the other hazards. The synthetic papers which may also be recycled used in the form of plastic resins in the different applications. The eco-friendly characteristics now are going to amplify the growth of the synthetic paper market all over the world.

The synthetic paper also has the ability to withstand all the tension without it tearing. It has a longer lifespan. It is going to lack wood fibres therefore it will be waterproof and also doesn't disintegrate in the water. Further, the synthetic paper is going to fold easily and doesn't crack. The global synthetic paper market is going to grow and be largely dominated by the wood-based or pulp paper. The pulp or the wood-based papers are using the wood as primary materials are much cheaper than the synthetic paper which results in the rise in environment problems because it results in deforestation.

At the other end, the production of synthetic papers is one which is eco-friendly and it helps in preserving the environment by reduction of the consumption of natural resource. Many researchers and developments executed by the manufacturers towards cost reduction of the synthetic paper is going to help in strengthening the synthetic paper market share in paper industry as well as increasing the use of the synthetic paper.

Recently many of the governments all over the world are focused on their environment friendly policies which will help this market and the synthetic paper market statistics will keep growing in the market all over the world.

Synthetic Paper Market: Key Trends

The synthetic paper market trends suggests that the coronavirus induced pandemic caused an impact on the growth of economies all over the world ever since it was discovered in the month of December in 2019. The pandemic broke the back of the world economy and impacted global GDP considerably. The supply and demand of this market were both affected and the demand for paper industry as a whole was limited as most of the work was being done digitally keeping in mind the social distancing norms. That created a world where the paper industry needed some recovering. The world post covid however is going to be better for the industry.

The rigid plastic packaging suppliers have been finding the solutions and means for communicating with the end users and helping in assuring them to provide the information on websites and social media on how the global challenges are tackled.

Synthetic Paper Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, it is the Asia Pacific region which is expected to see the largest growth in the market. The Asia pacific growth will have to be attributed to the various habits of people in the region. The major growth economically is the eating habits where the paper industry is going to be used in the different industry for the packaging and printing. The population in this group is multiplying and that forms a major part of the population which has a demand for the FMCG products and the food and beverage products which are packaged and that is going to lead the market growth in the coming years. Asia Pacific is one of the markets which is going to grow with the population rising and disposable income rising, industrialization and manufacturing increasing. The synthetic paper Market 2022 will have the market grow at a great level in the post coronavirus world.

On Special Requirement Synthetic Paper Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited