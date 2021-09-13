Growing Consumption of Paints, Coatings to Fuel Sales in Inorganic Color Pigments Market, Notes TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major companies operating in the global inorganic color pigments market are focused on R&D activities in order to develop innovative products. They are also taking interest in the discovery of colorants that can be used in the cosmetic industry.

Inorganic color pigments are used in various applications, including printing inks, paints & coatings, construction materials, polymers, textile printing, cosmetics, paper, and ceramics.

As per the report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the Asia Pacific inorganic color pigments market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

Inorganic Color Pigments Market: Key Findings

Enterprises Utilize Strategy of Consumer, Market Analysis to Increase Revenue in Cosmetic Industry

With an aim to serve the requirements of companies operating in the cosmetic industry, players engaged in the global inorganic color pigments market are growing concentration on the development of customized products. Moreover, many market enterprises are rapidly adopting new manufacturing practices to sustain in the competitive market.

Players in Asia Pacific Focus on Exporting Products to Europe , U.S.

Companies based in the Asia Pacific region are producing superior quality and regulated inorganic color pigments, which follow the specifications of the E.C. (European Commission) and the U.S. The move is helping regional players to increase their sales by exporting products to clients in the U.S. and Europe.

Inorganic Color Pigments Market: Growth Boosters

Inorganic color pigments are gaining traction, as they help in increasing the gloss and opacity of paints and coatings. Moreover, these products offer high resistance to heat, chemicals, and light. Thus, the demand for inorganic color pigments is increasing for the production of decorative coatings, protective coatings, and architectural paints.

Surge in product use in the powder coatings, industrial coatings, and coil coatings is creating lucrative avenues in the market. Furthermore, the growth in the use of inorganic color pigments in coloring of plastics, buildings, and construction is anticipated to drive sales in the market.

Inorganic color pigments also find application as colorants for manufacturing plastics in the automotive sector. In addition, the companies engaged in the food industry are increasing the demand for inorganic color pigments with high dispersability and purity.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to take lead in the production of inorganic color pigments

Inorganic Color Pigments Market: Competition Landscape

Major companies in the inorganic color pigments market are focused on strengthening their credibility. Thus, they are performing dependable quality assurance and monitoring procedures in order to improve the accessibility to safety-complaint cosmetic colors.

For expansion of their business in Europe , several companies are adhering to the Color Index (CI) norms pertaining to the use of correct colorants in products

, several companies are adhering to the Color Index (CI) norms pertaining to the use of correct colorants in products In order to expand their product portfolio, several enterprises are increasing investments in R&D activities

Inorganic Color Pigments Market: Key Players

The report profiles key players operating in the inorganic color pigments market. Thus, the research document provides all important data, including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of each player operating in the market.

The list of key players in the inorganic color pigments market includes:

Clariant

BASF SE

TATA PIGMENTS LIMITED

DCL Corporation

Sun Chemical Limited

FERRO CORPORATION

Heubach GmbH

LANXESS

Carl Schlenk AG

Cabot Corporation

Dayglo Color Corporation

CBC Co., Ltd.

Ami Chemical Corporation

DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd

CATHAY INDUSTRIES

The Shepherd Color Company

Global Inorganic Color Pigments Market: Segmentation

Inorganic Color Pigments Market, by Product Type

Cobalt Pigments

Cobalt Blue (PB28)



Cerulean Blue (PB35)



Cobalt Violet (PV14)



Cobalt Green



Cobalt Yellow (PY40)

Ultramarine Pigments

Ultramarine Blue (PB29)



Ultramarine Violet (PV15)

Bismuth Pigments

Bismuth Vanadate Yellow (PY184)



Bismuth Oxyhalide Orange (PO85)

Iron & Iron Oxide Pigments

Red Ochre (PR102)



Black Iron Oxide (PBk11)



Yellow Ochre (PY43)

Cadmium Pigments

Cadmium Red (PR108)



Cadmium Orange (PO20)



Cadmium Yellow (PY37)

Chromium Pigments

Chrome Green (PG17)



Chrome Yellow - Crocoite (PY34)



Zinc Chromate - Yellow (PY36)

Others (including Zinc and Lead)

Inorganic Color Pigments Market, by Form

Aqueous

Powder

Inorganic Color Pigments Market, by Form

Paints & Coatings

Automotive



Architecture



Others (including Marine and Rail)

Printing Inks

Polymers

Construction Materials

Cosmetics

Textile Printing

Others (including Ceramics and Paper)

Inorganic Color Pigments Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



U.K.



Spain



Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

