Growing Demand For Billion Dollar Plant-Based Products With High Nutritional Value Explodes

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The global dairy alternatives market is gaining momentum and witnessing a high demand owing to the shift in consumer eating patterns and change in diet trends. The increasing occurrences of milk allergies and lactose intolerance cases are expected to further drive the demand for dairy alternatives through 2028 and beyond. Numerous food and beverage products are thus making use of dairy alternatives to appeal to the growing consumer base that is opting for plant-based and other dairy alternatives. Soy milk is expected to gain popularity in the U.S. among the elderly and female consumers as it contains isoflavones, which are said to reduce the risk of heart diseases and breast cancer. Soy also contains phytoestrogen, which functions similarly to the female hormone estrogen. Drinking soy milk is popular as an alternative therapy among women to increase estrogen levels, which is further expected to drive the market. A report from Grand View Research said that the global dairy alternatives market size was valued at USD 20.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report said that the growing demand for plant-based products with high nutritional value is expected to drive the North American market over the forecast period (2028). The increasing number of milk allergies and health-related issues associated with harmful additives used additionally in dairy products is expected to augment the demand for dairy alternative products, such as soymilk, almond milk, and rice milk. Active Companies in the markets today include Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCPK: PLVFF) (CSE: MILK), United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI), Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), Aramark (NYSE: ARMK).

The Grand View Research report continued: "Almond milk is becoming increasingly popular among youth that is health-conscious and follow diets, such as ketogenic diet and vegan diet. Almond milk is a rich substitute of dairy due to its high lipids, fiber, and protein content, and is expected to witness high adoption among consumers as well as end-use industries. Moreover, almond milk helps in regulating blood pressure and further offers benefits to the skin, kidney, and heart. It is increasingly being consumed in the diet as a means for the prevention of the related diseases. Concerns over hormones, pesticides, and antibiotics are driving the demand for the product. The residues of the aforementioned substances are claimed to be harmful for consumption, especially by pregnant women. The presence of hormones in dairy products consumed by humans is expected to provoke and initiate endometrial, prostate, and breast cancer. Dairy alternatives have posed as a safe option instead of dairy products as they are natural by source and are extracted in a natural way. The superior benefits offered by the dairy alternatives are expected to further ascend the market growth over the forecast period."

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCPK: PLVFF) (CSE:MILK) BREAKING NEWS: America's Biggest Wholesale Food Distributor Sysco Corporation Lists Plant Veda's Products - Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCPK :PLVFF) (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the "Company" or "Plant Veda"), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that retailers will be able to access Plant Veda's lassi and creamer product lines through the Sysco Corporation Network.

Sysco, an acronym for Systems and Services Company, is the world's largest broadline food distributor with more than 650,000 clients in a wide array of fields.

"Having one of the world's largest food service distributors represent our products stands as an attestment of our products and their quality", stated Mayur Sajnani, Chief Revenue Officer of Plant Veda. "Being able to leverage Sysco's large and well-established supply chain is expected to significantly streamline both the speed and logistics of delivering our products to the thousands of retailers and restaurants Sysco represents. I couldn't be more pleased."Learn more at www.PlantVeda.com CONTINUED… Read this full release for Plant Veda Foods Ltd. at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-milk



United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) recently announced it has entered into a reseller agreement with DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform, to bring on-demand grocery delivery solutions to independent retailers nationwide through the DoorDash marketplace.

UNFI's arrangement with DoorDash will give local grocers the opportunity to leverage the DoorDash platform to build an ecommerce and delivery offering that meets the needs of their customer base while enabling UNFI to expand its end-to-end and last-mile-delivery services to its suite of eCommerce solutions for retailers of all sizes. With grocery delivery through DoorDash, consumers can order their groceries and essentials on DoorDash's marketplace app and website with no time slot, queues, or minimum order size required.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, recently announced the nationwide launch of eight innovative concepts exclusively for Sysco customers through the company's Cutting Edge Solutions platform. These chef-tested and exclusive products provide foodservice operators with on-trend menu options such as plant-based ingredients as well as innovative to-go solutions that will help them stand out in the ever-evolving foodservice environment.

"Our Cutting Edge Solutions platform helps our customers stay on-trend and ahead of the competition with new and innovative offerings for dine-in, takeout or delivery while also providing labor saving solutions to support their success in today's environment," says Judy Sansone, Sysco's executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) recently announced the launch of Fall Scoop, the company's 10th annual edition of Scoop. Themed, "Next-Gen Ideas for Next-Gen Diners," Fall Scoop features 23 products that cater to the next generation of diners, Gen Z and Millennials. More than half of the nation's total population are now members of the millennial generation or younger, making them the largest age group of diners who can drive important revenue opportunities for operators. This generation of diners is different than their predecessors – they want familiar menu items with a twist, sustainable and meatless items, and social media-worthy presentations. Fall Scoop products deliver on these demands to entice, attract, and delight this younger generation of dining enthusiasts and help operators "Make It."

"We're bringing fresh ideas to our operators that provide the labor savings and versatility they need today with the innovation they'll need moving forward as they cater to the next generation of diners," said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president, product development and innovation, US Foods. "To support our Fall Scoop theme, 'Next-Gen Ideas for Next-Gen Diners,' we also incorporated feedback from our very own US Foods Scholars. US Foods Scholars are Gen Z and Millennial culinary students who have won scholarships and professional development opportunities from US Foods to fulfill their culinary education. It was exciting to watch them engage with the products and reinforce our insights."

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) recently said that it has joined in the celebration of our students' resiliency. Upon campus return, students will find that campus dining has evolved over the past two years, offering healthier choices, continued commitment to sustainability, transparency in food sourcing, and an increased presence of local foods.

As many college campuses look to reopen in full this fall for the first time since the pandemic began, Aramark joins in the celebration of our students' resiliency. Upon campus return, students will find that campus dining has evolved over the past two years, offering healthier choices, continued commitment to sustainability, transparency in food sourcing, and an increased presence of local foods. Photo shows University of Florida's Local Restaurant Row opening.

