Growing Enterprise Cybersecurity Software Firm Opens New HQ in Prairie Village

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing enterprise cybersecurity software company SOFTwarfare ® has today announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters at 7301 Mission Road in The Village Office Center in Prairie Village, Kansas. Previously based in Western Shawnee, Kansas, SOFTwarfare believes this move will foster a new era in the company's culture and the way it does business, while having a positive impact on the community it joins.

The move to Prairie Village is significant in that it positions the company in a location equipped for SOFTwarfare's future growth and upward trajectory in the world of cybersecurity and integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS). The Village Office Center, developed and operated by LANE4, a world-class commercial real estate firm that prides itself in investing in strategic, long-term partnerships, offers a premier location with prime amenities that would give the company the opportunity to grow in this location for years to come. Furthermore, Prairie Village is home to an abundance of excellent dining and fitness options for SOFTwarfare's growing workforce.

"We wanted to base our company somewhere with room to grow and where we could provide a wonderful experience to our employees and truly partner with the community we reside within," says Wyatt Cobb, CEO and co-founder of SOFTwarfare. "Being close to good restaurants, world-class fitness studios, shops and parks creates many options for employees to venture out from the office to think and have meetings while becoming re-energized and having fun throughout the day."

SOFTwarfare is an innovative industry leader providing software solutions that help corporate network security departments better secure and simplify their integration landscape. The company is best-known for its world-class product platform called KillerAppz ®. KillerAppz by SOFTwarfare allows companies to more effectively defend their assets and data against cyberattacks, which are a growing problem in the modern world.

"We are thrilled to welcome SOFTwarfare to The Village Office Center," says Michael Berenbom, VP of Investments for LANE4. "Attracting top-quality, modern technology companies is a priority for us, and this new partnership symbolizes the beginning of a bright future for our community and its modern tenants."

The new corporate headquarters is now fully operational as SOFTwarfare keeps its eyes set on continuous growth while providing best-in-class service to its current customer base.

For more information on SOFTwarfare, please visit www.softwarfare.com.

