Growing Fast Food Chain Appoints Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2021 Plant Power Restaurant Group has announced the appointment of Edmund Har as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Har was the former Director of Finance for the W Hotel in San Diego and Senior Finance Director for Paradigm Investment Group, one of the largest franchisees in the Hardees fast-food restaurant system.

Simultaneously focusing on operating efficiencies and growth initiatives, Har has deep experience securing a profitable bottom line for private equity backed companies like Plant Power Fast Food. Har served with the US Department of Energy's Restaurant Subcommittee to provide critical data for energy usage demands of retail QSR boxes which subsequently led to the development of sustainable best practices.

Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jeffrey Harris said that the Company has been on a search for the right CEO for over a year. "We knew that we needed a strong CFO at the helm to guide us through the process of regional and then national expansion. Ed has an amazing skill set, which obviously includes his tremendous experience in QSR, but it's his passion for the brand that really set him apart."

States Edmund: "I wanted to be part of building a company that was really making a difference in the world and when I found these guys, I knew that this was it. They've built an impressive business for sure, but it's their intention to offer something truly revolutionary in the fast-food space that inspired me. I'm thrilled to be part of the team."

Har received his Bachelors of Arts in Economics from UC Santa Barbara and a Master of Business Administration from UC Irvine where he currently serves as a board member.

UNPRECEDENTED GROWTH

Harris shared that the company achieved 2020 brand-wide retail net sales of $14.5 million, representing a 52% increase over the previous year and 1216% growth since the end of their first year in 2016.

ABOUT PLANT POWER FAST FOOD

Headquartered in San Diego, California, The Plant Power Restaurant Group, LLC (parent company of Plant Power Fast Food) is a privately held company whose goal is proliferating convenient, sustainable and healthier plant-based and non-GMO fast food options without sacrificing taste and satisfaction. The company was founded by Mitch Wallis, Zach Vouga and Jeffrey Harris. Visit plantpowerfastfood.com for locations, hours and menu items. @plantpowerfastfood

