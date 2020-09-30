Growing Global Demand for ESP Disc Replacements Leads to Formation of Independent Company -- Spine Innovations to Launch October 1

Clinical evaluation of ESP disc replacements first started in 2004 and led to CE marks for the LP-ESP® prosthesis (lumbar disc replacement) in 2006 and the CP-ESP® prosthesis (cervical disc replacement) in 2012. A dedicated spine business unit was established in 2014 to push marketing of the devices. Now, just six years later, these products are available in more than 12 countries worldwide, and an ESP disc is implanted every 20 minutes in the world. Spine Innovations is positioned to become a leading actor in the total disc replacement market by building on that explosive market growth, and its status as an independent subsidiary will allow even greater focus and responsiveness to the needs of patients and surgeons.

Total disc replacements are used by surgeons to replace degenerated natural discs. The LP-ESP and CP-ESP prostheses offer an advanced solution by utilizing patented viscoelastic technology to mimic the characteristics of natural discs and provide similar motion behavior. This helps to restore normal function and protect adjacent levels. Clinical studies and follow-ups have confirmed that patients are often able to resume sports and work activities. Surgeons have also noted that many patients are relatively young, physically active, well informed about devices and surgical options, and willing to travel abroad specifically to receive ESP disc replacements when they are not available in the patient's home country.

At Spine Innovations, our team is dedicated to collaborating with expert surgeons to provide the most effective and innovative technologies for the health of their patients. Please visit www.spine-innovations.com to learn more about our company or www.esp-disc.com for more information on our ESP disc replacements.

