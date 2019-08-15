Growing Heil® Dealer Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Facility With Open House / Public Training Day

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heil's nationwide dealer network is strengthening its presence in the Midwest region with the grand opening of EJ Equipment's newest service and training facility in Addison, Illinois.

EJ Equipment, Northern Illinois' premier municipal and contractor distributor has been a Heil® dealer since 2016, offering a full line of Heil® garbage trucks, service and parts, as well as automated carry containers from The Curotto-Can.

Scott Whetzal, Regional Sales Manager for EJ Equipment explains, "We were quickly outgrowing our former location and had been actively searching for a space with a very specific location, size and layout. Our new facility in Addison is everything we were looking for and will allow us to provide unbeatable services to our customers and the manufacturers that we represent."

EJ Equipment's new Addison, Illinois location is a state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot facility with an 8-bay, 15,000 sq. ft. service center and spacious dedicated training complex. In addition to the new Addison facility, they also have two existing branches located in Manteno, Illinois and Troy, Illinois.

Pat Carroll, President of Environmental Solutions Group said the EJ Equipment expansion is further evidence of a strong demand for Heil products and services. "EJ Equipment is a premiere dealer for us at Heil – and we are very proud of what they've accomplished in a relatively short period of time. They run a fantastic dealership and we couldn't be happier for EJ Equipment to represent the Heil and the Curotto-Can brands."

Amanda Spathis, Inside Sales Representative states, "Training has always been incredibly important to us as a company. One of the things we are most excited about are the opportunities the new facility will provide on the training front. We are proud to represent some of the finest brands in the business. When you offer world-class products with world-class training, it's an unbeatable combination, providing an incredible value to our customers." Spathis added, "Whether it be for truck operators, mechanics or technical personnel, proper training can not only have a dramatic impact on safety and efficiency, but on the longevity and reliability of equipment as well."

To introduce customers to their new facility, EJ Equipment will be hosting a Grand Opening/Training Day on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The event will be held at 920 W. National Ave., Addison, Illinois 60101 between the hours of 9 AM and 12:30 PM. It will feature personalized facility tours, complimentary training sessions and a free lunch featuring locally made Chicago-style pizza.

For additional information on EJ Equipment or their Grand Opening/Training event, please contact them at 800-522-2808 or visit them online at www.ejequipment.com.

About Heil ® Established in 1901, Heil® is one of the world's premier manufacturers of ultra-durable, high productivity, custom-configured garbage trucks and automation solutions that help customers achieve the lowest cost of ownership. Their refuse collection bodies include a wide variety of front loaders, side loaders, and rear loaders. Heil® bodies are known throughout the waste industry as being legendary for productivity, long life, ease of maintenance, and operator safety. Heil® is a part of the Environmental Solutions Group family of companies serving the waste industry. Heil® has a nationwide network of more than 40 dealers in over 60 locations across the United States. They are proud to be a leader in customer service and provide world-class training, and after-the-sale support. For more information about Heil®, visit www.heil.com, the Heil® Facebook Page or follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

