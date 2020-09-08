Growing Initiatives to Reduce Greenhouse Effect Will Boost Demand for Sustainable Packaging, Market to Grow at 5.3% during 2018-2026: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent period, the world is witnessing remarkable adverse effects such as increased levels of greenhouse gases. Key reason for this situation is growing urbanization as well as industrialization. Owing to growing awareness about this fact, major companies from all across the world today are inclined toward use of sustainable packaging systems. This factor will drive the growth of the global sustainable packaging market in the tenure of 2018–2026.

Analysts at TMR underline that the sustainable packaging market will grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.3% in the tenure of 2018–2026. Major market players will focus on development of environmentally friendly products.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Findings of Sustainable Packaging Market Report

The sustainable packaging market is all set to show growth at a CAGR of about 5.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

Among all material types, paper & paperboard segment is projected to show dominance in this period.

The above-mentioned market segment was expected to hold share of approximately 55.1% in 2018.

Another segment plastic is foreseen to show growth at a CAGR of 5% in tenure of 2018–2026.

Sub-segment PLA from plastic segment will show prominent growth and will create incremental opportunity of US$ 10.2 Bn in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. Metal (aluminum) segment was projected to touch the value of valuation of US$ 33.3 Bn in 2018.

in 2018. The value of abovementioned segment is expected to touch approximately 52.1 Bn by 2028 end.

Other segment will show expansion at a CAGR of around 4.6% during tenure of 2018–2026.

Geographically, Europe is foreseen to contribute largest share of the sustainable packaging market during the forecast period.

Explore 279 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Sustainable Packaging Market (Packaging Type - Trays, Bags, Boxes, Bottles & Jars, Films, Pouches & Sachets, Drums, IBC, and Others; Material - Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal (Aluminum), Others; End Use Industry - Food, Beverages, Automobile & Electronics, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Cosmetics & Personal Care) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 - 2026 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sustainable-packaging-market.html

Sustainable Packaging Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Millennial population today is aware about the concerns of the greenhouse effect. As a result, they are consciously preferring the use of products that are environmental friendly. This factor is generating demand avenues in the global sustainable packaging market.

Major players in the sustainable packaging market are concentrating on the use of plant-based and biodegradable plastics in place of conventional plastics.

Government bodies of several geographical regions are showing more concern regarding the mounting levels of packaging waste. Thus, they are promoting use of biodegradable and bio plastics for packaging purposes. This factor is fueling the growth of the growth of the sustainable packaging market.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis across Industries and Markets at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=9314

Sustainable Packaging Market: Competitive Assessment

Gamut of players in the global sustainable packaging market are focused on fulfilling the rising need of green packaging. Similarly, they are concentrating on the use of environmental friendly raw materials in their production process.

Several companies operating in the sustainable packaging market are growing spending on research activities. Through this move, they intend to help in reduction of carbon emission footprints. As a result, they are looking for the development of biodegradable plastics through these research activities. This factor will impact positively on the expansion of the global sustainable packaging market in the forthcoming years.

Important companies working in the global sustainable packaging market are Amcor Limited, Gerresheimer AG, Sonoco Products Company, Ball Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Crown Holdings, Inc., and Tetra Laval International S.A.

Analyze global sustainable packaging market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

The Sustainable Packaging Market can be segmented as follows:

Packaging Type

Trays

Bags

Boxes

Bottles & Jars

Films

Pouches & Sachets

Drums

IBC

Others

Material

Paper & Paperboard

Coated Unbleached



Bleach Paperboard



Molded Fiber pulp



Corrugated Board

Plastic

PLA



PHB



PBS



Starch Based Plastics



PHA



Others (PCL)

Metal (Aluminum)

Others

End Use

Food

Bakery & Confectionery



Diary



Meat & Poultry

Beverages

Carbonated



Non- Carbonated

Automobile & Electronics

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Access TMR Press Releases - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Packaging Industry:

Fine Mist Sprayers Market – The rising demand for better dispensing systems for liquid products is anticipated to increase sales of fine mist sprayers. Globally, the fine mist sprayers market was valued at nearly US$ 1.2 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period.

Seafood Packaging Market – Rise in adoption of high-quality packaging that extends shelf life of seafood products is anticipated to bolster market growth. Globally, the seafood packaging market is estimated at ~US$ 4.4 Bn in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Saturating Kraft Paper Market – The global saturating kraft paper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period. The market growth can be primarily attributed to a host of factors, including rising demand from packaging, furniture, and retail sectors. Manufacturers operating in the current market landscape are expected to focus on the production of saturation kraft papers with greater tear-resistant properties.

Access TMR Upcoming Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Access Recently Published Reports by TMR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/sustainable-packaging-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research