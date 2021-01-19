Growing IT Provider, Paragon Micro, Names New UK Managing Director, Darren Brodrick

Sales and business leader Darren Brodrick, who brings more than 20 years of experience as a director and executive officer of well-regarded companies will drive the next stage of sales growth at Paragon Micro UK. "I am very excited to be a part of Paragon Micro. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to help support the company's ambitions to scale its international business. In all honesty, I was not expecting to be back in the game so soon. However, when I was approached about this position, I had to grab it with both hands, as the potential is huge." said Brodrick.

"What stood out for me right away was the trust the business puts in its employees and how the future will be structured based on the demands of our customers. The investments being made are to grow sales headcount, further develop our multinational logistics, operations, and technical capabilities," said Brodrick.

"We are delighted to have Darren join the executive team," said Jeff Reimer, CEO of Paragon Micro. "Darren is a proven executive who has a track record of building and managing high-growth sales organizations. Changes late in 2020 led us to our search for a dynamic leader strengthening our abilities to serve our customers' IT needs throughout the UK, Europe, and beyond. Darren understands global sales, go-to-market strategy, and Paragon Micro's laser focus on customer satisfaction and employee happiness in a way that maximizes our growth potential," said Reimer. "He's joining an already successful, energetic team that we will grow aggressively in 2021, specifically our sales team in the UK, at the perfect time to spearhead Paragon Micro's international sales and operational expansion."

About Paragon Micro, Inc.

Now in its second decade of success, perennial "Best Company to Work For" award recipient, Paragon Micro has cemented itself as a leader in the technology provider arena. Consistently impressive growth, industry accolades, and earned respect of industry peers - based on capabilities to change a company's success trajectory has Paragon Micro beaming with pride. Confident not content. Solving problems creatively and being easy to work with are key tenets of the Paragon Micro Experience. Even as methods evolve in response to new, complex technology challenges, Paragon Micro is always providing solutions that creatively meet a clients' specific needs.

www.paragonmicro.co.uk

