Growing Marketing Agency Offering Up to $250,000 in Partnership Opportunities for Women and Minority Partners

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artist Evolution (TAE), a growing strategic marketing & campaign management operation with locations in Atlanta, Northwest Arkansas, and New York City, is inviting qualified entrepreneurs and leaders in transition to consider partnering with its brand. Headquartered in Arkansas, the agency recently expanded to Atlanta and is continuing the expansion in several other areas of the United States. In a focus to foster an environment which reflects the values of agency, TAE is offering up to $250,000 in partnership opportunities for qualified women and minorities. This, to ensure diverse perspectives are represented throughout their business leadership in emerging markets.

The Artist Evolution's founder and CEO

The agency recognizes the need for more diversity in leadership in the business world, and all areas of society, and is collectively committed to being a part of the solution.

"2020 has been a year of reflection, less broadcasting and more listening, and we want to be part of the solution for more equality and inclusion," said Derek Champagne, TAE's founder and CEO. "Our growth model is designed to create a positive impact with our partners and in each new community that we serve."

Future partners will have the opportunity to take an established brand and business model and make it their own without having to relocate. Partnerships are available in Denver, Dallas, Phoenix, Raleigh, and several others in top emerging U.S metros. Those interested should have existing business relations in the region, business development experience and the ability to meet liquidity requirements. TAE supports their partners throughout the process with turnkey services and backend support, while respecting their autonomy.

The agency is a comprehensive marketing solution focusing on developing all aspects of a brand while providing convenience and cost-effective results. Benefits of choosing TAE include: maximized exposure, maintained customer loyalty, strengthened business practice standing and improved connection with customers. The agency works with local, regional and national companies in an array of fields and industries: from small local businesses to publicly-traded brands.

The Artist Evolution team is energized by this exciting time, and looks forward to growing their national footprint with qualified partners. If you are a rock star leader in transition and interested in being a part of the TAE success story, the team would like to meet you.

The Artist Evolution is a comprehensive marketing, design and practice management firm with headquarters in Fayetteville, Ark. The Artist Evolution offers services ranging from graphic design, print services, social media marketing to strategic marketing campaigns. The Artist Evolution works closely with clients, throughout the creative process, to ensure that the company and brand is appropriately and well-represented. TAE has all the resources and experience to flawlessly handle every marketing need. Associates at TAE are experts at developing, executing and managing custom marketing strategies molded around each client's needs.

