Growing McDonough: U-Haul Opens Sprawling New Full-Service Store

Alongside the 87,558-square-foot self-storage building is a 6,955-square-foot U-Box® warehouse that will hold up to 333 of the popular portable storage containers.

"We are excited to provide a top-shelf storage product to a growing community," said Jon Scoville, U-Haul Company of Western Georgia president. "This new facility will have the highest level of security, plus two interior storage load and unload bays to keep our customers out of the harsh Georgia sun, rain and snow."

Available products and services include: truck and trailer sharing; towing equipment and professional hitch installation; a retail showroom with moving supplies; U-Box containers; propane; U-Haul Remote 24/7® access for self-storage customers; a U-Haul Re-Use Center for gently used household furnishings to be shared by the community; the Take A Box Leave A Box program; and more.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of McDonough at (678) 466-6513 or stop by to visit general manager Summer Robertson and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"U-Haul is ready to be a part of the future success of McDonough," Scoville added. "This area is drawing new residents every day. We aim to improve residential mobility and offer high-quality self-storage for our neighbors here."

Scoville expects to maintain a staff of 30 or more Team Members when the facility is fully completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within McDonough.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers customers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

