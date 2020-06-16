Growing Preference for Plant-based Diet Underscoring Growth in Vegan Cheese Market From 2020 to 2030: TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A large number of growth factors are driving the global vegan cheese market. And, the growth would translate to a string of growth opportunities. Market would chart a notable growth curve over the period 2020 to 2030.

Transparency Market Research notes, "Global Vegan Cheese Market will chart a Compound Annual Growth Rate of about 10% from 2020 to 2030. This will drive the market worth up to USD 7 billion (approximately) by the end of the stated period. It is a notable increase from 2020 worth of USD 2.5 billion."

Key Findings of Global Vegan Cheese Market Study:

Conventional segment is set to lead growth in the market over the forecast period

Mozzarella Vegan Cheese will dominate the product-type segment in the market

Block segment under the form category will contribute massively to growth

Household will generate the largest demand in the end-user segment

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Vegan Cheese Market:

The host of trends and drivers that is underscoring growth in the global vegan cheese market has been identified b Transparency Market Research. Some of the major factors identified are increase in number of takers to veganism, and a growing trend of health and wellness. A glimpse into these and other growth factors is provided below:

The millennial populace is aware of its choices and this is leading to consumption of healthy foods and beverages

Products derived from animals are taking a backseat due to rise in veganism across the globe

Veganism is a result of increase in awareness regarding animal cruelty and harm to environment caused by meat processing and dairy industry

Multi-national corporations such as Whole Foods, and McDonalds are incorporating vegan cheese and vegan cheese products in their offerings

Regional Analysis of Global Vegan Cheese Market:

A sizeable share of the global vegan cheese market will be held by Europe

Awareness regarding animal cruelty, growing number of vegans in the region are leading to this growth

The region will chart a growth rate of 10.1%, compounded annually, over the forecast period

Competitive Landscape of Global Vegan Cheese Market:

The global vegan cheese market is a fragmented landscape with a decent number of players marking it with their presence. Well known players in the global vegan cheese market are Violife Foods, Daiya Foods, Tyne Chease Limited, Vtopian Artisan Cheese Company, Kite Hill, Miyoko's Kitchen Company, Vermont Farmstead Company, Good Planet Foods, Follow Your Heart, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Parmela Creamery, and Field Roast Grain Meat Co., among others. Transparency Market Research has profiled these comprehensively, detailing out financial and company overviews, strategies deployed by various companies to stay ahead of the curve, and information regarding product launches and so on.

Major growth strategies deployed by prominent players include forging key alliances to have a better grasp at the market share of certain regions. These include strategic mergers and acquisition, joint ventures, and synergistic collaborations and partnerships. Multinationals, for instance, are eyeing smaller companies to tap into new regions and improve product diversity. Adverting and Marketing are gaining center stage for a number of players.

Vegan Cheese Market Segmentation

Vegan Cheese Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Vegan Cheese Market by Product Type

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Pepper Jack

Parmesan

Gouda

Other Product Types

Vegan Cheese Market by Form

Block

Cube

Shreds

Slice

Spread

Powder

Sticks

Vegan Cheese Market by Protein Source

Almond

Coconut

Cashew

Legumes

Oats

Soybeans

Others

Vegan Cheese Market by End Use

Food Industry

Bakery & Confectionery



Snacks



Soups & Sauces



Ready Meals



Salads & Dressings



Other Food Products

Foodservice/HoReCa

Household/Retail

Vegan Cheese Market by Flavor

Regular

Flavored

Herbs



Spices



Blends

Vegan Cheese Market by Sales Channel

B2B/Direct Sales

B2C/Indirect Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Independent Grocery Stores



Specialty Stores



Online Retailing

Vegan Cheese Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Peru



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

East Asia

China



Japan



South Korea

South Asia

India



Thailand



Malaysia



Singapore



Indonesia



Rest of South Asia

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



Turkey



South Africa



Iran



Israel



Rest of MEA

SOURCE Transparency Market Research