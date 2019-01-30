Growing Springfield: Self-Storage, Jobs Arrive with U-Haul Store

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A state-of-the-art moving and self-storage facility is coming to Springfield thanks to the U-Haul® acquisition of the Kmart® at 3250 Clear Lake Road.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Springfield will soon offer moving supplies out of a temporary showroom. The facility will soon house ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-end security features.

"This location is perfect for U-Haul because we can utilize the building left behind by the Kmart," said Aaron Freeman, U-Haul Company of Illinois president. "Many times when large box stores go dark, they become eyesores on the community. We're pleased to repurpose and update this property while meeting the demand for our moving and self-storage products."

The recent acquisition of the former Kmart store was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. Our adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

The new Clear Lake location, upon completion, will offer customers: truck and trailer sharing; U-Haul Remote 24/7® access for self-storage customers; towing equipment and professional hitch installation; moving supplies; U-Box® portable storage containers; propane; a U-Haul Re-Use Center for gently used household furnishings to be shared by the community; and the Take A Box, Leave A Box program.

U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Springfield.

"Springfield is a developing community, and U-Haul is excited to continue to be part of the city's growth," Freeman stated. "We want to continue to improve quality of life in Springfield through residential mobility and by meeting the growing need for a high-quality storage product."

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul