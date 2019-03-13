Growing the Vancouver Esports Community - The Gaming Stadium and Blue/Meta Announce Partnership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue/Meta Media Ltd. today announced that it has been named agency of record across multiple digital marketing disciplines by The Gaming Stadium, a first of its kind esports Stadium in Canada, being built in Richmond, British Columbia with an opening date in 2019.

A full house of spectators and professional gamers at The Pinnacle 2018.

After a successful launch of The Pinnacle esports tournament in December 2018, The Gaming Stadium and Blue/Meta are expanding their relationship to upcoming events & ticket promotions in 2019. As The Gaming Stadium gears up for the launch of its temporary facility in Richmond this year, Blue/Meta will lead advertising, social media, and digital strategies for The Gaming Stadium across North America.

"The team at Blue/Meta's unique combination of digital marketing expertise combined with their knowledge & understanding of the esports audience makes them an ideal partner for us," said Spiro Khouri, VP Marketing, The Gaming Stadium. "We are excited to partner with them as we begin to share the details of our upcoming competitions at The Pinnacle 2019 and our 12-week esports Summer Circuit."

Blue/Meta continues to deepen its capabilities & investment in esports marketing by partnering with professional players, streamers, and esports organizations to deliver valuable content and grow their audiences.

"The rapidly growing tech & esports industries in Vancouver have provided a great foundation for us to increase our investment in this space. We are excited to help esports grow as we see more and more community and business support," said Nick Bideshi, CEO, Blue/Meta. "We look forward to partnering with The Gaming Stadium as we draw upon our team of specialists to help grow the local esports community and give young gamers an opportunity to compete and level up their skills."

"As gamers ourselves, we couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this space. We've been watching esports as fans for the last few years and having an esports facility in Vancouver is a major step for growing the local community," said Ricky Bandelin, CMO of Blue/Meta.

About Blue/Meta

Blue/Meta is a Vancouver, British Columbia-based digital agency specializing in esports and measurable lead generation. For more information visit https://wearebluemeta.com/work/the-gaming-stadium.

Press Contact

Name: Nick Bideshi

Phone: 604-259-0619

Email: nick@wearebluemeta.com

Website: https://wearebluemeta.com

Related Images

the-pinnacle-2018.jpg

The Pinnacle 2018

A full house of spectators and professional gamers at The Pinnacle 2018.

blue-meta-logo.png

Blue/Meta Logo

Blue/Meta logo blue on white.

Related Links

Case Study - The Gaming Stadium

Esports Interview - Spiro Khouri & Matt Low from The Gaming Stadium

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kz7ayvvLRWc

SOURCE Blue/Meta Media Ltd.