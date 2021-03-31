Growing Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchisee Adding Over 60 Jobs in New England

BOSTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Henley Enterprises Inc., the largest franchisee of Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM (VIOC), has announced plans to grow their retail locations throughout New England this year. With traffic slowly getting back to normal and the new growth, Henley anticipates adding over 60 jobs to their communities throughout Boston, Manchester, and Providence. Positions range from Entry Level Automotive Technicians to Assistant Service Center Manager and even Service Center Managers.

As a VIOC team member, support is provided from the get-go. Comprehensive on-the-job training gives you the foundation you need to flourish, whether you are new to the game or a seasoned pro. Henley offers a wealth of benefits and growth opportunities, as well as flexible work schedule and competitive pay. Henley lives by the policy of promoting from within and maintains an unwavering dedication to hiring, developing, and supporting the best talent.

For nearly 30 years, VIOC has brought the convenience of fast, friendly maintenance service to busy people. Today, Henley operates over 225 locations in 11 states across the U.S. and growing. Isn't it time you aligned your career to your needs? Join us today and apply at www.jobs.vioc.com

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. It operates and franchises approximately 1,500 quick-lube locations, and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee. They operate more than 225 quick-lube service centers in 11 states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

