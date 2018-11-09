GrowlerWerks' uKeg lands in Europe to keep craft beer fresh, cold, carbonated

"We're excited to get the uKeg into the hands of more beer lovers with this pioneer of beer equipment in the EU," said Shawn Huff, GrowlerWerks' co-founder. "Brouwland's team of entrepreneurial beer experts embrace innovation and quality, values that we share."

Draft taps are flowing at many popular breweries in the EU. A Society of Independent Brewers report shows about a third of small breweries now run a tap bar. And a recent story in The Guardian highlights how brewery tap bars are becoming as important as the local pub. Europeans are loving independent, local beer, and the uKeg has arrived to help them take draft beer to go, keep it fresh, and share it with friends and family.

To keep good microbrew from going bad, three craft beer lovers with an engineering problem in Portland, Oregon, got together and designed the uKeg, a pressurized growler that keeps oxygen away from beer and maintains perfect carbonation from first to last pour. An easy-to-use regulator cap, equipped with a low-cost, food-grade CO2 cartridge, partners with a vacuum-insulated, stainless-steel vessel to make the uKeg's benefits possible. It's a miniature keg that fits in the refrigerator, looks good in the dining room and can go wherever you go. The uKeg also makes a perfect holiday gift for the beer lover in your life.

"Beer brings people together," said Huff. "We're looking forward to sharing our love for the craft beer experience across two continents."

To see the uKeg in action, and possibly win a free uKeg, our schedule follows:

Nov. 29 -- uKeg demonstration at Craft & Draft in Amsterdam, NL , 17:00 - 21:00

Nov. 30 -- uKeg visits De Koninck Brewery in Antwerpen, BE , 13:00 - 18:00

Dec. 1 -- uKeg fun at Liquorette in London, UK , 15:00 - 20:00

