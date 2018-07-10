GrowlerWerks' winning combination for successful tailgating

There's no shortage of tips and tricks for a successful tailgate. Need ideas for pre-game activities? Check out this list of the best tailgating games from Oola.com. Want to be sure your snacks hit the mark? Read up on the most popular appetizers for every state from Delish. While we won't claim to be experts on all aspects of this time-honored tradition, there's one thing we know a lot about: Beer. Fresh beer. (By the way, here in Oregon we're now craving taco soup. Thanks, Delish!)

Beer alone can make or break the tailgating experience. And beer temperature matters! Sure, you can throw your beer in a cooler and it might stay cold enough to enjoy, but it's best to reserve your cooler space for water or energy drinks -- or for keeping perishables like deviled eggs or potato salad from poisoning you on hot autumn afternoons.

Filled with a favorite craft beer, a uKeg can be pulled out of the fridge on game day, go wherever and keep beer cold all day. Or at least, until you pour it.

Which brings us to the next point. If you've done the right thing by keeping your beer fresh and cold in a uKeg, don't blow it by serving it in plastic cups where it'll warm within minutes. GrowlerWerks' uPints keep drinks perfect from the first to last sip. And if (or, more likely, when) your cup gets nailed by a wayward cornhole beanbag and tips over, you'll suffer less spillage since uPints come equipped with a handy sipping lid. Win, win.

To recap, and in the spirit of back-to-school season, we've put together a little equation to help you remember the key to tailgating success:

uKeg + uPint = uWin the tailgating experience

Feel free to put that on a flashcard and laminate it.

Cheers!

