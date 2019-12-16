GrowPath Announces Tara Williams as Chief Executive Officer

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal case management software company GrowPath today announced that Tara Williams, the company's Vice President of Customer Success, has been named as the Chief Executive Officer. James Farrin, who had been serving as Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Sanchez, Founder, will step out of day-to-day roles and move into advisory capacities for the company.

Tara began her legal career as a patent attorney. She has worked in both private practice and as corporate counsel, as well as with a tech start-up. She has nearly 20 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic planning development and execution at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. "Tara is the right leader for GrowPath," said James Farrin. "Tara has the right blend of law firm and technology experience; she is the one to lead GrowPath into the future."

Tara is excited by what the future holds: "I have been involved with the GrowPath software since its inception and design. I believe in innovation and GrowPath exhibits innovative thinking and development in almost every feature. It is a superior software solution for legal intake, case management, and business analytics. In my role as Vice President of Customer Success, I directly witnessed the impact our innovation has on firms as they move from outdated, inefficient systems to GrowPath. I am honored to serve the company in this new capacity."

Williams received a B.S. degree in Chemistry, with honors, from Auburn University and holds her J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

GrowPath is committed to innovating continuously to provide law firms a better, more efficient experience. The company's commitment to innovation is evidenced by its ever-growing portfolio of patented and patent-pending features. On December 10th, following a robust and successful onboarding season, GrowPath received notification of the issuance of its 17th patent. Additional patent applications are pending.

About GrowPath

GrowPath, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, offers best-in-class legal intake, case management, and business analytics software. It was built by one of the most successful plaintiffs' firms in the country, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin.

Contact Information:

Ted Seward

Vice President of Marketing

280 S. Mangum Street, Suite 240

Durham, NC 27701

919-237-5682

www.growpath.com

SOURCE GrowPath

Related Links

https://growpath.com

