GrowPath Receives 19th Patent

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal technology startup GrowPath has revealed a new patent for its all-in-one case management software. The patent -- the company's 8th utility patent and 19th overall -- relates to the software's "media buy loader." Within GrowPath's Media Buy Tool, a television ad buy can be overlaid with intake data as well as marketing costs.

According to Eric Sanchez, Founder of GrowPath, presenting information to users in this way gives them deeper insight into their various customer outreach campaigns. "The idea is to give firm managers the data they need to grow their businesses in an intuitive and interactive way. If you're not measuring it, you can't improve it. And if you're not seeing it, you can't act on it."

This is the 14th patent for Sanchez personally. Currently, Sanchez serves as Vice President of Strategy and Innovation for the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, the firm where the GrowPath software originated. Sanchez serves in the same capacity for Upcycle Legal, an expert consulting service for contingency-based law firms.

This announcement extends a successful stretch of innovation for GrowPath. In May, GrowPath unveiled its patented lead-scoring tool, which allows firms to quickly evaluate prospective cases. The tool incorporates acceptance criteria set by the firm to prompt a decision -- without additional delays associated with internal reviews or assessments. In June, the company announced GrowPath Insight, a stand-alone data service intended for users without business analytics built into their software.

At the height of the pandemic, GrowPath rolled out its Remote Workforce Toolkit to help firm managers and employees alike. The Toolkit includes an employee productivity tracker, a simple means for sending print and mail requests from off-site to a central location, and other features. GrowPath also recently introduced enhancements to its document management functionality. Of particular note is that any document can now be made e-signable with the GrowPath software.

