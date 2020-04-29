GrowPods Offer Unique Solution to Reduce Current Food Shortages

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions, Inc. (OTC:GWPD), developer of GrowPods, said its unique transportable micro farms can help provide fresh food where it is needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Times reported, "The coronavirus has begun affecting the nation's food supply chains."

TIME Magazine said, "The nation's food supply chain is breaking."

The USDA has been criticized for letting tens of millions of pounds of food rot, while food banks struggle to keep up with sky-rocketing demand and millions of newly jobless Americans struggle to feed their families.

Tom Vilsack, agriculture secretary during the Obama administration, told Politico: "It's not a lack of food, it's that the food is in one place and the demand is somewhere else."

The food industry relies on more than 200,000 guest workers each year. About 90 percent of the H-2A temporary visas these workers need are issued in Mexico, where American consulates have shut down.

Plus, there was a shortage of big-rig truck drivers even before the coronavirus hit, according to Marketplace. Now the situation is even worse.

It's time to rethink our nation's farming and food distribution systems.

GrowPods, by GP Solutions, can help ease this problem by placing food production where it is needed, instead of thousands of miles away. These transportable, controlled environment micro farms can grow a wide variety of greens, fruits and vegetables with faster harvest times than conventional agriculture.

Additionally, GrowPods feature a specially filtered environment that can eliminate contaminants. In fact, GrowPods produce such high quality food, iGrow News says it is "better than organic."

Food banks, community groups, non-profits, entrepreneurs, and those interested in helping feed America, can get more information by calling: (855) 247-8054 or visiting: www.growpodsolutions.com .

Connect:

Website: www.growpodsolutions.com

Facebook: facebook.com/GrowPodTechnology

Twitter: @GrowPodSolution

Media:

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes predictions or information that might be considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments, but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

SOURCE GP Solutions

Related Links

http://www.growpodsolutions.com

