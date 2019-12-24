Growth and Safety of Pari-Mutuel Industry to be Committee Focus at Winter Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States, January 10-12 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With US pari-mutuel handle showing growth in each of the last five years, a legislative committee will focus on the future and safety of this gambling sector when the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States holds its Winter Meeting, January 10-12, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

As the only gaming conference where the legislative decision-makers meet, more than three dozen legislators from 19 states are among the nearly 200 NCLGS Winter Meeting registrants.

The NCLGS Winter Meeting is open to the public. Although the Marriott room block has sold out, NCLGS is providing a list of eight first-class hotels that are within easy walking distance of, and offered at comparable rates to, the host hotel. To view the hotel information and agenda, and to register for the Winter Meeting, visit http://nclgs.org/index.php/events/nclgs-winter-meeting-san-diego-2020.

The NCLGS Winter Meeting has been approved for 10.0 credits by the Nevada Board of Continuing Legal Education, underscoring its prominence as a vital gaming forum.

"While the pari-mutuel industry endeavors to sustain its recent growth, it also seeks to ensure the safety of its equine athletes, including the use of proper racing surfaces and effective drug-testing programs. The Committee on Pari-Mutuel looks forward to welcoming four experts who will discuss the path forward in pari-mutuel racing," said NCLGS President William P. Coley, a state senator from Ohio who will chair the committee.

Speakers on the Committee on Pari-Mutuels include:

F. Douglas Reed , Senior Pari-Mutuel Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group

, Senior Pari-Mutuel Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group Eric Hamelback , CEO, The National HBPA

, CEO, The National HBPA Virgil Morgan Jr. , Trainer, Member, Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association

, Trainer, Member, Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association Gregory Simpson , Commissioner, Ohio State Racing Commission

The agenda for the three-day NCLGS Winter Meeting also includes:

Six legislative-chaired Committee sessions that will focus on tribal and commercial casinos, responsible gaming, and lotteries, as well as legal, regulatory, and operational aspects related to sports betting

Two general-session Masterclasses focusing on sports betting and tribal-state compacting conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law

Morning Keynote Address from Robert Zahradnik of The Pew Charitable Trusts

of The Pew Charitable Trusts Luncheon Keynote Address from Bill Miller of the American Gaming Association: "State of the Industry"

of the American Gaming Association: "State of the Industry" Two Sunday morning general session panel discussions

Thursday evening networking reception

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Pechanga Resort Casino in nearby Temecula

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org. Legislators and others seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation. Learn more about NCLGS at https://www.nclgs.org/.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which consulted for gaming operators, regulators, and legislatures in 40 U.S. states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents, serves as Executive Director of NCLGS. Discover more about Spectrum at https://www.spectrumgaming.com/.

SOURCE National Council of Legislators from Gaming States