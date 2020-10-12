Growth Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the Growth Opportunities Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS NOW AT: https://bit.ly/2SALYqm

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

October 8th Agenda:

Presentation Ticker(s) Keynote Presentation: Top Tips and Resources for Researching Small Cap Stocks Scott Powell, President & CEO, Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC Doug Gerlach, Editor-in-Chief, SmallCap Informer Novonix Ltd. (OTCQX: NVNXF | ASX: NVX) Avicanna Inc. (OTCQX: AVCNF | TSX: AVCN) Mirriad Advertising plc (OTCQB: MMDDF | LON: MIRI) VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (OTCQB: YNVYF | TSX-V: YNV) First Responder Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: WPNNF | CSE: WPN) Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQX: NRIFF | TSX: NRI) HealthSpace Data System Ltd. (OTCQB: HDSLF | CSE: HS) Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX: MACE) Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCQB: IMEXF | CSE: IME) SenSen Networks Limited (OTCQB: SNNSF | ASX: SNS) HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: BABYF | TSX-V: BABY | FSE: 0YL) Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: HYHDF | CSE: SIX) Flyht Aerospace Solutions, Ltd. (OTCQX: FLYLF | TSX-V: FLY)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

