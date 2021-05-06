Growth Continues for Motto Mortgage with 250 Offices Sold

DENVER, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Franchising, LLC announced the sale of its 250th Motto® Mortgage franchise since inception and continued growth of open offices nationwide. Established in late 2016 as the first national mortgage brokerage franchise in the U.S., the Motto Mortgage brand continues to surpass company milestones. Motto Mortgage franchises were sold at a record pace through the first quarter of 2021, setting a new annual high for the trailing twelve-month period ending March 31, with more than 70 franchises sold during the past year. There are currently more than 150 Motto Mortgage offices open in almost 40 states.

The brand's strong performance is quite an achievement for any franchise, let alone one less than five-years-old.

"The exponential growth we've seen with the Motto Mortgage brand and the diversification of franchise ownership across a multitude of leading real estate brokerage brands is exciting," said Ward Morrison, president, Motto Franchising, LLC. "Our increase in broker channel market share showcases the value of having a complementary mortgage business and the benefits of the franchise model."

In addition to franchise sales achievements, the Motto Mortgage brand has accumulated numerous accolades for franchise growth in 2021, including: ranking in the top 150 overall and 1st in miscellaneous financial services category on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500®1 list, ranking #6 on the 2021 Top New franchise2 list, a 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchise3, and a Franchise Business Review Top 200 Franchise4 of 2021.

Motto Mortgage, a "Mortgage Brokerage-in-a-Box,"SM offers small business owners a meaningful way to diversify their revenue streams. The Motto Mortgage model creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 150 offices open in almost 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email [email protected], or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

1Franchise 500® and category ranking based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2019 to July 2020 of 1,116 participating franchise systems.

2Motto Mortgage was named as an Entrepreneur Magazine 2021 Top New Franchise based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs, fees, size, growth and brand and financial strength, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2019 to July 2020 of 262 participating franchise systems that began franchising in the last 5 years (in 2016 or later).

3Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchise based on the net number of franchise and company-owned units added worldwide between July 2019 to July 2020 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of unit lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,116 participating franchises across all industries.

4Ranking based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review between January 2019 and November 2020 from nearly 28,000 franchise owners for 300 US and Canadian participating franchise brands with a minimum of 10 franchisees. Motto franchise owner participation rate in the survey was 46.9%, and all Motto franchise owners open for at least 30 days and in good standing were included in the survey.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

SOURCE Motto Mortgage