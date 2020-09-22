Growth in Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) Boosts Expansion of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) refer to vital chemicals that are responsible for making the drug work. Depending on type, biotech/biological API, synthetic chemical API, high-potency API, plant extracts API, and classical fermentation API are some of the products available in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market.

Analysts at TMR emphasize that the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market will show promising growth on the back of increase in number of abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA. This aside, the market will gain advantage of growing focus on government bodies toward biomedical innovation.

Key Findings of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Report

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market was pegged at approximately US$ 169.1 Bn in 2018.

in 2018. Analysts at TMR highlight that the market will develop at a promising CAGR of 5.4% during 2019–2027.

On regional front, Asia Pacific is one of the prominent regions for the market growth due to presence of major important players.

The nature of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is highly fragmented.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is estimated to experience prominent expansion opportunities during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.This growth is attributed to growth in abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) in the recent few years.

Similarly, the market for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) will gain promising avenues for development on the back of rising focus of government authorities toward biomedical innovation.

The rising number of patients living with various critical health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes is stimulating noteworthy demand avenues in the global the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market.

This aside, the market for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) is expected to gain prominent sales opportunities in all worldwide location on the back of increasing older population and sedentary lifestyles of major populace all across the globe.

In recent years, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is experiencing remarkable growth in demand for cost-effective drug substitutes. Several vendors engaged in the pharmaceutical drug manufacturing do not have adequate in-house capacity to fulfill this stupendous growth in demand. This situation has resulted in increased number of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) producers. This scenario shows that the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market will grow at rapid pace in the upcoming years.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Competitive Assessment

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market experiences presence of many important players. As a result, the competitive landscape of the market is highly intense. Enterprises in the market for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) are focused on the development of technologically advanced products. At the same time, they are growing efforts toward achieving regulatory approvals.

Several enterprises in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market are concentrated on strengthening their market position. To achieve this motive, they are executing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. Owing to all these activities, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is projected to show prodigious growth in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The list of important companies working in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market includes Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented as follows:

Method of Manufacturing

In-house API Manufacturing

API Contract Manufacturing

Type of API

Synthetic Chemical API

Biotech/Biological API

Plant Extracts API

High-potency API

Classical Fermentation API

Type of Drug

Branded or Innovative Prescription Drugs

Generic Prescription Drugs

Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs

Others

Therapeutic

Anti-infective Drugs

Metabolic Disorders Drugs

Cardiovascular Drugs

Oncology Drugs

Central Nervous System Drugs

Respiratory Diseases Drugs

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market: TMR anticipated the global revenue of the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market to expand with a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. With this pace, the market is expected to attain value of US$3.693 bn by the end of 2025 from the registered value of US$1.74 bn in 2016.

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Major developments that are likely to gain considerable traction over the next few years across the drug discovery outsourcing market include a decline in time utilized for drug development, improving the conversion rate of hits to leads, and expanding the number of high-quality compounds. At the back of these factors and evolving economic landscape, the global drug discovery outsourcing market is expected to reach ~US$ 12.7 Bn by the end of 2030

Drug Delivery Systems Market: The global drug delivery systems market was valued approximately US$ 510 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 6.9% from 2017 to 2025 to reach approximately US$ 900 Bn by 2025. Increase in demand for self-administration and home health care devices are likely to fuel expansion of the global drug delivery systems market from 2017 to 2025

