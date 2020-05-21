Growth in Demand in the Power Tool Market Varies Greatly Through 2024

CLEVELAND, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Freedonia Group study Power Tools, the COVID-19 pandemic is having a mixed effect on power tool sales. DIY home improvement activity is up under lockdown, driving new and upgrade sales. However, unemployment has hit Depression levels, and weakened outlooks in construction, durable goods manufacturing, and personal incomes will hurt near-term prospects.

Demand for power tools in the consumer market is forecast to advance 2.2% per year through 2024 to $2.9 billion. Gains will be supported by a variety of factors including:

ongoing interest in DIY projects and marketing via DIY websites and television shows, which will continue to support aspirational tool ownership

the increasing sophistication of DIY projects

an elevated interest in more advanced power tools

the ease with which consumers may purchase power tools via e-commerce websites

affordability of private label brands at stores such as Lowe's and Home Depot, which can entice consumers who do not own tools to make a purchase

Demand for cordless power tools in the professional market is forecast to increase 6.7% annually, reaching $2.0 billion in 2024:

As cordless tools become more powerful, they represent an increasingly attractive and convenient replacement for plug-in and other power tools in professional applications.

This shift is mostly the result of new battery technology developments that have allowed cordless tools to exceed the performance of their plug-in counterparts.

As a result of these improvements, demand for cordless electric tools surpassed plug-in versions in the professional market in 2019. Going forward, cordless power tools are expected to continue to increase their share of electric power tool demand (excluding parts and attachments) to just under 60%.

