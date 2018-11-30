Growth in Industry sparks global focus for AutoAlert, and is reflected in latest promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoAlert, the creator of automotive's only Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform, has promoted Don Favero to Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Beth Donovan to Vice President of Incentives and Communications, and Bob Smythe to Vice President of Field Operations, CEO Mike Dullea announced.

"These promotions reflect the overall growth and movement of our organization toward more large-scale relationships, which include global initiatives," Dullea said.

AutoAlert is already involved outside of the United States with manufacturer initiatives that include Ford Motor Company, but these executive promotions within its corporate structure speak to the broader influence of the company globally.

"Our entire executive team is uniquely and immensely talented, and I want to recognize Don, Beth, and Bob for their critical contributions to AutoAlert's recent achievements and growth," Dullea said. "Don and I have worked together even prior to AutoAlert, and he is one of the most consistently successful leaders I know. He brings innovation and a keen sense for what works to leading our marketing team."

"Beth has played a key role in our growing success with Ford, and in the development and implementation of our Customer Experience Management platform," Dullea continued. "Bob was instrumental to our partnership with Ford, and to the success that's followed. Both Bob and Beth lead the way in ensuring that all of our dealership partners are getting the absolute best results from our products every day, and I look forward to continuing our work together."

Since joining AutoAlert in January 2016, Don Favero, Executive VP of Sales and Marketing, has overseen the sales team through the company's rapid growth, including this year's partnership with Ford. His efforts were instrumental in bringing more than 1,300 additional Ford dealerships onboard. Favero came to AutoAlert with more than 20 years of leadership experience and had previously run the sales departments at VinSolutions and other software companies.

Before joining AutoAlert as Senior Director of Communications in April, Beth Donovan held several senior management positions at Ford Motor Company, where she worked for 30 years. Now as Vice President of Incentives and Communications, Donovan will continue to be a key leader in AlertOptics, an instrumental aspect of the Ford partnership, and other products that help dealerships deliver the industry's best sales and service experience.

Bob Smythe also held leadership roles at Ford Motor Company, where he worked for more than 36 years, before joining AutoAlert last year. In his previous role of OEM Senior Director – Ford, Smythe was critical to AutoAlert's partnership and growing success with Ford. As Vice President of Field Operations, he will continue to lead teams out in the field to ensure that the CXM platform and all of AutoAlert's products best meet dealership needs.

