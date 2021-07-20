Growth in Motor Vehicle Production, Machinery Shipments to Boost US Gasket & Seal Demand

CLEVELAND, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for gaskets and seals is forecast to expand 3.1% annually in nominal terms through 2025, according to Gaskets & Seals: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Advances will reflect projected 3.5% annual growth in manufacturers' shipments. In particular, strong growth in motor vehicle production and shipments of construction and related machinery will power gains. However, these gains are relative to a low 2020 base; 2025 levels are anticipated to remain below the pre-trade war, pre-pandemic levels seen in 2018. Motor vehicle production, which must recover from both the pandemic-induced recession as well as a cyclical downturn that began in 2017, will weigh most heavily on the market for gaskets and seals. Furthermore, continued improvements in gasket and seal design will limit long-term sales potential as the better performance and longer lifespan of sealing products installed in original equipment restricts aftermarket opportunities.

These and other key insights are featured in Gaskets & Seals: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US gasket and seal demand in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

gaskets

seals and packings

Total demand is also segmented by market as follows:

transport equipment

motor vehicles (consisting of motor vehicle original equipment manufacturers –OEM; and motor vehicle aftermarket)



aerospace equipment



marine and rail equipment

machinery

construction and related equipment



general purpose machinery



engines, turbines, and power transmission equipment



heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, and service equipment



other machinery

electrical and electronic products

measuring and control instruments



electrical equipment



computers and electronic equipment



appliances

other markets such as all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), motorcycles, and plumbing

To illustrate historical trends, total demand and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Industrials reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

