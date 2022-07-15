Growth of Semiconductor and Electronics Market Estimated at CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2029, DataM Intelligence

Artificial intelligence hardware, 5G and cloud computing are among the recent technologies that could help companies to capture more market value

Introduction of advanced materials, pioneer manufacturing technologies introduced by exclusive research and developments supported and funded by extensive private as well as governmental investments, boosts the market

ENTERPRISE, Nev., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor and electronics market is expected to reach US$ 1 Trillion mark by 2029. The expanding digitalization and integration of AI, machine learning and cloud computing into real-life social instances, heavy investment by technical giants in the development of material and processing technologies, growing government subsidies and R&D funding and an increasing societal push toward autonomous computational technologies and virtual reality play a pivotal role in the achieved growth boost in semiconductor and electronics market.

Since chip demand is expected to increase over the next ten years, semiconductor manufacturing and design firms would benefit from thoroughly examining the market's prospects and the factors influencing demand in the long run. Further, it is ideal for manufacturers and designers to assess the situation and ensure they are best positioned to benefit from megatrends such as remote working, AI development, and the surge in demand for electric vehicles. Crises are affecting many automakers and some experts anticipate ending soon. Together, chip manufacturers and automakers must address the imbalance in demand. In addition to the auto industry, other industrial players would also be affected by the chip shortage caused by weak supply chains that heavily depend on Asia as a hub for the manufacturing of semiconductors. An emphasis on cutting-edge chips and technologies and innovations that go far beyond node size, making audacious long-term investments, building greater resilience, enhancing the talent pipeline and cooperating within the semiconductor ecosystem could help the players mitigate the respective crisis.

Request Brochure of Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Report – https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/semiconductors-market

Semiconductors and Electronics Services Market – Key Findings of the Report

Although semiconductor and electronics revenue growth broke records, recent geographic and product shifts are upending long-standing business strategies. New technologies and business challenges like escalating coding, testing and verification complexity are causing R&D budgets to increase by about 6% annually.

Several semiconductor and electronics companies have launched venturesome initiatives to reduce costs and increase productivity through better data and analytics, much like their counterparts in other industries. Nonetheless, the main focus of these initiatives has been on accelerating routine engineering tasks like chip design and component failure analysis. However, as costs keep rising, semiconductor and electronics companies are rethinking management to gain new insights that will enhance decision-making. Manufacturers' investments fuel the OEM service provider growth to increase the scope of their service offerings and technological advancements that enable quick processing and shorter test times, allowing OEMs to dominate the semiconductors and electronics market in 2021.

initiatives to reduce costs and increase productivity through better data and analytics, much like their counterparts in other industries. Nonetheless, the main focus of these initiatives has been on accelerating routine engineering tasks like chip design and component failure analysis. However, as costs keep rising, semiconductor and electronics companies are rethinking management to gain new insights that will enhance decision-making. Manufacturers' investments fuel the OEM service provider growth to increase the scope of their service offerings and technological advancements that enable quick processing and shorter test times, allowing OEMs to dominate the semiconductors and electronics market in 2021. In the semiconductor industry, R&D cycles can be lengthy, sometimes exceeding ten years and businesses frequently do not see immediate rewards. Since most publicly traded companies don't always have the appetite for long-term investments, some governments have historically assisted in funding such work. Even though many investors might be hesitant to commit capital over a long period of time, semiconductor companies have shown that risky, long-term investments can eventually generate sizable returns.

Similarly, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) can significantly increase business value for semiconductor companies at every stage of their operations, from research and chip design to production and sales. As per a global survey, a third of semiconductor manufacturers claimed to have already seen a return on their investment in AI/ML after fully scaling up their initial use of the technology and investing heavily in talent, data infrastructure, technology and other enablers. The development of the remaining 70% of respondents is a bit slow-passed because they are still in the AI/ML pilot stage.

The complexity of chip design, changes in the value chain and increased competition for talent have all increased the significance of ecosystem building within the semiconductor industry. Client partnerships are already common. Businesses working together to create ecosystems where one participant develops intellectual property (IP) building blocks that many clients can use is another type of collaboration. An example is the processor architecture that Arm developed and that other businesses can license. As the semiconductor industry consolidates, several businesses are also implementing a programmatic M&A strategy, a serial approach to smaller acquisitions along a particular theme.

Automotive chips currently make up 12% of all semiconductor sales and future sales are anticipated to increase by 14% annually. Automotive semiconductor sales generates US$ 65.12 billion in 2022. Semiconductor and electronics market demand analysis reveal that automotive and power semiconductors & electronic units are gaining traction despite the global semiconductor shortage due to lack of new production capacity, geopolitical tensions, limited stock and problems associated with contract terms.

in 2022. Semiconductor and electronics market demand analysis reveal that automotive and power semiconductors & electronic units are gaining traction despite the global semiconductor shortage due to lack of new production capacity, geopolitical tensions, limited stock and problems associated with contract terms. The demand for semiconductors is changing due to the new electronic systems in the crucial application areas of driver information, powertrain body, safety and chassis. Similarly, the increase in electronic vehicles is changing consumer demand for various device categories, such as sensors, memory and micro-and logic components, helping to drive the demand for automotive semiconductors.

China has become a key location for international product development and R&D for many semiconductor OEMs. In addition, the Chinese government frequently provides incentives to companies, such as subsidies, to encourage them to produce goods that can be claimed to be Chinese-made. The respective feature encourages multinational OEMs with significant Chinese sales volumes to increase their purchases of semiconductors and other components from Chinese-owned suppliers.

has become a key location for international product development and R&D for many semiconductor OEMs. In addition, the Chinese government frequently provides incentives to companies, such as subsidies, to encourage them to produce goods that can be claimed to be Chinese-made. The respective feature encourages multinational OEMs with significant Chinese sales volumes to increase their purchases of semiconductors and other components from Chinese-owned suppliers. Similarly, to demonstrate its dedication to forging a stronghold in the US$ 533 billion semiconductor market, the Modi-led administration approved the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in 2021 for a budget of over US$ 10 Billion (roughly Rs 76,000 crore ). The Ministry of Electronics and IT oversaw the mission's launch (MeitY)I, where industry and academia are expected to work together to develop a pool of 85,000 semiconductor professionals who can meet the needs of the industry at all levels to make India a top producer of semiconductor chips. Also, an incentive scheme of US$ 7.5 Billion Larges Scale Electronics Manufacturing, PLI for IT Hardware, SPECS Scheme and Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0). The government is also investing US$ 13 Billion in allied sectors such as auto components, solar PV modules, white goods, ACC batteries and telecom & networking products; in total, US$ 30 Billion investment.

semiconductor market, the Modi-led administration approved the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in 2021 for a budget of over (roughly ). The Ministry of Electronics and IT oversaw the mission's launch (MeitY)I, where industry and academia are expected to work together to develop a pool of 85,000 semiconductor professionals who can meet the needs of the industry at all levels to make a top producer of semiconductor chips. Also, an incentive scheme of Larges Scale Electronics Manufacturing, PLI for IT Hardware, SPECS Scheme and Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0). The government is also investing in allied sectors such as auto components, solar PV modules, white goods, ACC batteries and telecom & networking products; in total, investment. Also, in March 2021 , U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo proposed a US$ 52 billion government funding for semiconductor production and research in U.S., which is expected to establish 7 to 10 new factories in the coming years.

, U.S. Commerce Secretary proposed a government funding for semiconductor production and research in U.S., which is expected to establish 7 to 10 new factories in the coming years. In east Asia , Japan holds dominating positing in the semiconductor R&D and material industry with the presence of semiconductor and electronics giants such as Toshiba, Sony and Renesas. China is trying to overpower Taiwan's market share for semiconductors. Additionally, the growing Chinese Mainland market will serve as a channel for business for the IC design sector and its enterprises will continue to invest in Taiwan's semiconductor industry.

, holds dominating positing in the semiconductor R&D and material industry with the presence of semiconductor and electronics giants such as Toshiba, Sony and Renesas. is trying to overpower market share for semiconductors. Additionally, the growing Chinese Mainland market will serve as a channel for business for the IC design sector and its enterprises will continue to invest in semiconductor industry. Four players in the Chinese semiconductor industry—the National Team, Local Team, PEVC funds and MNCs—contribute to making China a world-leading semiconductor powerhouse. The National Team is spearheaded by Large Fund and Tsinghua Unigroup, which have invested billions of dollars in smoothing the semiconductor value chain.

a world-leading semiconductor powerhouse. The National Team is spearheaded by Large Fund and Tsinghua Unigroup, which have invested billions of dollars in smoothing the semiconductor value chain. Silicone is the largest material predominant due to its broad spread capabilities and functionalities, making it suitable for fabricating semiconductor devices. However, due to the limitation of silicone, companies are investing to increase the performance of integrated circuits by adding new materials to silicone. For high performance and efficiency, startups create silicon-dopped materials with other semiconductor materials or composites like graphene and nanomaterials.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Semiconductors and Electronics Services Market – https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/semiconductors-market

Semiconductors and Electronics Services Market – Growth Drivers

Governmental subsidies, humongous R&D funding and fast-paced development of newer semiconductor materials, electronic devices and technologies account for the significant sales and demand growth of the global semiconductor and electronics market.

Raising awareness for sustainable development and eco-friendly manufacturing attracts manufacturers to opt for organic electronics and creates new business opportunities for semiconductor and electronics companies

Growing government incentives and funding to support the growth of startup players create future growth prospects for the market

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of the Semiconductors and Electronics Services Market Report – https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/semiconductors-market

Semiconductors and Electronics Market – Key Players

Some of the major semiconductors and electronics market manufacturers are:

NXP Semiconducter

Robert Bosch GmbH

Littelfuse

Texas Instruments

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Analog Devices

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

MediaTek Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Semikron Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation

Apple, Inc.

ROHM Semiconductor

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

FUJITSU SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

IBM

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Make an Enquiry before Buying – https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/semiconductors-market

The Semiconductor and Electronics market is segmented as follows;

Semiconductor and Electronics Market, by Type

Semiconductor

Intrinsic Semiconductors



Extrinsic Semiconductors



P-Type





N-Type

Semiconductor Electronics

Discrete Devices



Diodes





Transistors





Thyristors



Modules



Optical Devices



Light Emitting Diodes





Photodetectors





Composite Optical Devices





Optical Communication Devices



Sensors



Thermal Sensor





Pressure Sensor





Acceleration Sensors





Magnetic Sensors





Illuminance Sensors





Accessing Sensors



ICs



Memories





MPUs





Analog ICs



Hybrid ICs

Semiconductor and Electronics Market, by Material

Silicon (Si)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

IGBT

MOSFET

Others

Semiconductor and Electronics Market, by Component

Semiconductor

Analog IC

Optical Semiconductors

Memory Type Semiconductors

Micro Components

Discrete Power Devices

Others

Semiconductor and Electronics Market, by End-User

Semiconductor and Electronics Market, by Region

North America

South America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Modernization of electronics in terms of both equipment and services has pushed the semiconductor industry to new heights; stay Updated with Latest Information, Communication and Technology Industry Research Reports by DataM Intelligence:

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence has set its standards in the market, which resulted in having our own set of recurring clients who are willing to invest in us and build business relationships with customers across the globe. We started working with clients on customized reports and providing market intelligence insights pulling ahead of our competitors.

DataM Intelligence was established on an elemental idea of publishing Advanced Market Research Reports with precise data points & utmost accuracy that will accelerate the decision-making in designing disruptive solutions.



We monitor and analyze the market by dissecting various market influencers, competitive intensity, innovations, trends and emerging products. This aids us in providing a detailed scenario of the present and future of the market.



We have evolved by building our own strong syndicated business arm through which we publish market reports that have been extensively researched by our in-house team of analysts. These unique solutions cater to every business segment, irrespective of the size of the organization.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfvpGi4S0Zxg-89doJy5Txw

Contact:

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

Ground floor, DSL Abacus IT Park,

Industrial Development Area, Uppal,

Hyderabad, Telangana 500039

[email protected]

Tel: +1 877 441 4866

Web: https://www.datamintelligence.com/

Blog: https://www.datamintelligence.com/blog

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858619/DataM_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DataM Intelligence