Growth Opportunities for Adhesion Prevention Products Markets in US and EU5, Forecast to 2024 - Actionable Strategies and Tactics to Accelerate Growth in a Transforming Market
May 13, 2020, 19:30 ET
The "Growth Opportunities for Adhesion Prevention Products Market in US and EU5, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US and EU5 market for adhesion prevention products is valued at $374 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $519 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. US and EU5 occupied nearly 60-65% of the global market revenues.
This study aims to analyze and forecast the market outlook for adhesion prevention products (Gel, Film, Liquid and Spray) in the United States and EU5 countries (covering the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy). It profiles major manufacturers of adhesion prevention products in the market and provides recommendations on Growth Opportunities. The market for adhesion prevention products is showing steady growth due to increasing usage in gynaecology and other surgical specialities in both the United States and Europe.
The United States will remain a dominant market for adhesion prevention product vendors due to favourable reimbursements (adhesion prevention products are reimbursed in the country) that drive the adoption of these products. However, the US market has relatively less number of players as compared to Europe, due to the fact that the FDA requires more detailed clinical reports, making it a major market entry barrier. Manufacturers in the market also face increasing pressure to innovate and adapt to market needs, necessitating greater R&D investments and strategic expansions.
The landscape of players in the adhesion prevention market is undergoing a constant transformation with innovative start-ups bringing novel drug formulations to the market and in innovative formats such as spray and gel combinations. Each of the 4 segments of gel, film, liquid and spray has leaders; film formulations are the most common with a large number of players operating in the segment. However, the market is expected to change over time, with newer formats of gel, sprays, and liquids likely to be adopted faster.
While the film segment will drive the growth of adhesion prevention products in the forecast years, the gel segment is gaining acceptance among surgeons due to more available evidence on efficacy and ease of use. Until recently, the existing market leaders have succeeded by leveraging their scale and brand positioning to meet the demands of surgeons in terms of product attributes and customer impact. However, sustaining the growth and leadership necessitates well thought out R&D investments or collaborations with emerging start-ups, and possible acquisitions to strength the product portfolio.
Key Issues Addressed
- How is the adhesion prevention products market segmented?
- What is the market size, growth rate and market revenue forecast till 2024 across segments, applications and regions (US and EU5)?
- What are the regional (US and EU5), and application-level variations of this market?
- Who are major companies manufacturing adhesion prevention products and their profile?
- What are the market drivers and restraints?
- What are the key trends across segments?
- What are the top predictions for the adhesion prevention products market (US and EU5)?
- How is the reimbursement scenario across the US and EU5 regions?
- What are the strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats of major companies in the market?
- What are the growth opportunities in this market?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for Companies in the Adhesion Prevention Products Market
- Key Trends
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
- Market Definition and Indications
- Market Segments
- Segment Overview
- Procedure Statistics
- Vendor Landscape and Product Overview for Adhesion Prevention Products by Formulation
- Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints Explained
- Reimbursement Scenario
3. Market Forecasts
- Revenue Forecast for the Total Market - The United States and EU5
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share Split by Segment
4. US Market Analysis
- Revenue Forecast - United States
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Application - United States
- Revenue Forecast by Segment - United States
5. EU5 Market Analysis - Covering the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain
- Revenue Forecast - EU5
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Application - EU5
- Revenue Forecast by Segment - EU5
- 2019 Revenue Split by Country
6. Competitor Analysis
- Key Competitors by Region
- List of Key Competitors by Segment
- Segment Trends
- Market Share Analysis - United States
- Market Share Analysis - Europe
- SWOT Analysis of Key Competitors
- Product Pipeline Analysis of Major Market Participants (5 Companies) at the Global Level
7. Companies to Action
- Sanofi
- Ethicon
- Baxter
- Anika Therapeutics
- FzioMed
- Covidien
- Start-ups and Innovator Profiles - The United States and Europe
8. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning (Adhesion Prevention Products Market)
- Future Trends for the Adhesion Prevention Products Market
- Top Predictions for the Adhesion Prevention Products Market
9. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
10. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
11. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities
12. Technology and IP - Growth Opportunities
13. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-3 - Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Brand and Demand
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Technology and IP
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
14. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation
Companies Mentioned
- Anika Therapeutics
- Baxter
- Covidien
- Ethicon
- FzioMed
- Sanofi
