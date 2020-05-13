Growth Opportunities for Adhesion Prevention Products Markets in US and EU5, Forecast to 2024 - Actionable Strategies and Tactics to Accelerate Growth in a Transforming Market

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The "Growth Opportunities for Adhesion Prevention Products Market in US and EU5, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US and EU5 market for adhesion prevention products is valued at $374 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $519 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. US and EU5 occupied nearly 60-65% of the global market revenues.



This study aims to analyze and forecast the market outlook for adhesion prevention products (Gel, Film, Liquid and Spray) in the United States and EU5 countries (covering the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy). It profiles major manufacturers of adhesion prevention products in the market and provides recommendations on Growth Opportunities. The market for adhesion prevention products is showing steady growth due to increasing usage in gynaecology and other surgical specialities in both the United States and Europe.



The United States will remain a dominant market for adhesion prevention product vendors due to favourable reimbursements (adhesion prevention products are reimbursed in the country) that drive the adoption of these products. However, the US market has relatively less number of players as compared to Europe, due to the fact that the FDA requires more detailed clinical reports, making it a major market entry barrier. Manufacturers in the market also face increasing pressure to innovate and adapt to market needs, necessitating greater R&D investments and strategic expansions.



The landscape of players in the adhesion prevention market is undergoing a constant transformation with innovative start-ups bringing novel drug formulations to the market and in innovative formats such as spray and gel combinations. Each of the 4 segments of gel, film, liquid and spray has leaders; film formulations are the most common with a large number of players operating in the segment. However, the market is expected to change over time, with newer formats of gel, sprays, and liquids likely to be adopted faster.



While the film segment will drive the growth of adhesion prevention products in the forecast years, the gel segment is gaining acceptance among surgeons due to more available evidence on efficacy and ease of use. Until recently, the existing market leaders have succeeded by leveraging their scale and brand positioning to meet the demands of surgeons in terms of product attributes and customer impact. However, sustaining the growth and leadership necessitates well thought out R&D investments or collaborations with emerging start-ups, and possible acquisitions to strength the product portfolio.



Key Issues Addressed

How is the adhesion prevention products market segmented?

What is the market size, growth rate and market revenue forecast till 2024 across segments, applications and regions (US and EU5)?

What are the regional (US and EU5), and application-level variations of this market?

Who are major companies manufacturing adhesion prevention products and their profile?

What are the market drivers and restraints?

What are the key trends across segments?

What are the top predictions for the adhesion prevention products market (US and EU5)?

How is the reimbursement scenario across the US and EU5 regions?

What are the strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats of major companies in the market?

What are the growth opportunities in this market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Companies in the Adhesion Prevention Products Market

Key Trends

2. Growth Environment - Market Overview

Market Definition and Indications

Market Segments

Segment Overview

Procedure Statistics

Vendor Landscape and Product Overview for Adhesion Prevention Products by Formulation

Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers Explained

Market Restraints Explained

Reimbursement Scenario

3. Market Forecasts

Revenue Forecast for the Total Market - The United States and EU5

and EU5 Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share Split by Segment

4. US Market Analysis

Revenue Forecast - United States

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Application - United States

Revenue Forecast by Segment - United States

5. EU5 Market Analysis - Covering the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain

Revenue Forecast - EU5

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Application - EU5

Revenue Forecast by Segment - EU5

2019 Revenue Split by Country

6. Competitor Analysis

Key Competitors by Region

List of Key Competitors by Segment

Segment Trends

Market Share Analysis - United States

Market Share Analysis - Europe

SWOT Analysis of Key Competitors

Product Pipeline Analysis of Major Market Participants (5 Companies) at the Global Level

7. Companies to Action

Sanofi

Ethicon

Baxter

Anika Therapeutics

FzioMed

Covidien

Start-ups and Innovator Profiles - The United States and Europe

8. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning (Adhesion Prevention Products Market)

Future Trends for the Adhesion Prevention Products Market

Top Predictions for the Adhesion Prevention Products Market

9. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

10. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

11. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities

12. Technology and IP - Growth Opportunities

13. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-3 - Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunity 4 - Brand and Demand

Growth Opportunity 5 - Technology and IP

Growth Opportunities Matrix

14. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation

