Growth Opportunities for Functional Ingredients in Personal Care, 2020 Report - Innovations in Biosurfactants and Natural Preservatives Changing Industry Dynamics

Surfactants and preservatives are key functional ingredients in personal care applications that have attracted significant attention from consumers and regulatory bodies in recent years. This is attributed to the challenges faced by the conventional surfactants and synthetic preservatives including adverse effects of these products on the consumers' health and environment.

Also, necessary regulatory changes have led to a spurt of innovations in this space. This has contributed to the development of biosurfactants and natural preservatives derived from natural sources that are easily biodegradable, do not produce toxic residues, have higher biocompatibility, are not carcinogenic, and do not cause dermal, developmental and reproductive toxicity.



Biosurfactants, particularly alkyl polyglucosides such as caprylyl/capryl glucoside, coco glucoside, and glycolipids including rhamnolipids and sophorolipids have witnessed increased research and development activities.



Among natural preservatives, plant extracts, essential oils, organic acids, aromatic alcohols and their blends have seen significant innovations. In addition to new product development, this space has also been witnessing partnerships and acquisitions aimed at providing enhanced product portfolio to the companies and also growth opportunities in new geographies.

