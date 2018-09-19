Growth Opportunities in the Advanced Water Treatment Systems Market, Forecast to 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Actionable Strategies to Accelerate Growth in a Transforming Market

Customer-centric innovation, digital transformation, predictive analytics, value-added services, and exemplary customer service will drive the advanced water treatment systems market. The market revenue is estimated at $4.5 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period. This study includes revenue forecasts for various advanced water treatment technologies. The study also elaborates on relevant visioning scenarios and growth opportunities for various stakeholders in this market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05567611



Research Scope

The study estimates the size of the global advanced water treatment systems for the year 2017 and provides a forecast until 2022.The forecast is provided for 5 different segments, namely advanced physical treatment, advanced biological treatment, advanced disinfection/chemical treatment, hybrid treatment, and digital services.



The study also highlights the applicable visioning scenarios with their macro-to-micro implications.The study includes visioning scenarios, namely innovative business models, water energy food nexus, Smart is the New Green, urbanization, connectivity and convergence, innovation to Zero, and Mega Trends.



Key innovative business models such as pay for performance, Software as a Service (SaaS), sludge as a resource, and pre-paid water services, are discussed. The study also underscores key drivers and restraints with their impacts on the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2017–2022. Globally, stringent regulations and legislation seem to be the key driver for this market.



Frost & Sullivan has considered 9 levers of growth in this market, providing vision and strategy and brand and demand growth opportunities.For each of these levers, key context and opportunities, along with call to action, have been demonstrated.



The study also elaborates on the latest technologies for water and wastewater treatment technology and service provider landscape with the name of the company, technology used, and key features.



The study also comprises strategic imperatives and top predictions for the advanced water treatment systems market, which includes predictions on the importance of value-added services, disruptive and technologies.



Key Issues Addressed

• Is the market growing and, if yes, at what rate? What is the expected growth between 2017 and 2022?

• What are the new business models and disruptive technologies?

• How is the food-energy-water nexus important?

• What are the impacts of Innovative business models, food-water-energy nexus, disruptive technologies, and industry Mega Trends on the future of the advanced water treatment systems market?

• What are the key growth levers influencing the advanced water treatment systems market?

• What are the strategic imperatives for the advanced water treatment systems market?



