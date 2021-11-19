Growth Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Distributed Denial-of-Service Solutions Market: Surge in IoT Devices Deployment Propels the Need for IoT Security and IoT-driven DDoS Mitigation Services

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific DDoS Solutions Market Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) solutions market experienced double-digit growth in both on-premises and cloud-based solutions segments in 2020.

The market growth was largely driven by the relentless rise in DDoS attacks throughout the region. In addition to acts committed for financial gain, simmering geopolitical tensions have prompted state-sponsored DDoS attacks on enterprises, government agencies, and critical infrastructure, notably in countries such as Australia and New Zealand. Governments and nationally significant enterprises are thus taking steps to defend themselves by adopting state-of-the-art DDoS solutions.

The internet of things (IoT) and interconnectivity have also expanded the threat landscape considerably. Unsecured connected devices are extremely susceptible to becoming zombies in a botnet used to launch DDoS attacks. Similarly, the gaming and media industries have skyrocketed in size and popularity, placing them on the receiving end of some of the highest number of DDoS attacks. These circumstances significantly expand the addressable market for DDoS solutions as participants seek to mitigate the devastating impact of these attacks. Overall, cybercrime is becoming much easier for amateur and professional criminals alike. Access to cyberattack tools and cyber mercenaries is increasing as the dark web and open-source trends democratize their availability. As a result, even individuals with little-to-no technical skills are now capable of launching their own DDoS attacks.

In Asia-Pacific, awareness of the existence and capabilities of DDoS protection is still low. For the uninformed, DDoS protection is hardly prioritized. Only large enterprises tend to consider DDoS solutions, but the lack of cybersecurity expertise hinders the effectiveness of having these solutions placed in-house. Instead, integrated security and outsourcing DDoS protection are becoming more common solutions to address the chronic shortage of cybersecurity professionals.

This research service focuses on the Asia-Pacific DDoS solutions market, highlighting key restraints afflicting the market in addition to market growth analysis. Market trends are analyzed for 2019 to 2025, with the base year being 2020.

The study examines the market share of the top 10 vendors in Asia-Pacific, including Akamai, Alibaba Cloud, F5 Networks, NETSCOUT Systems, NSFOCUS, Radware, Imperva, Huawei, Neustar, Nexusguard, AhnLab, WINS, Genie Networks, and A10 Networks, with detailed analysis on the top four participants: Akamai, Alibaba Cloud, F5 Networks, and NETSCOUT Systems.

The study's geographical scope covers Asia-Pacific, focusing on countries such as Australia, New Zealand, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a whole.

Growth Opportunities

Rise in 5G Adoption Increases the Need for DDoS Solutions

Surge in IoT Devices Deployment Propels the Need for IoT Security and IoT-driven DDoS Mitigation Services

Stringent In-country Regulations on Data Privacy and Residency Revives the Need for On-premises DDoS Solutions

Key Issues Addressed

Is the DDoS solutions market growing? How long and fast will it continue to grow?

What were the key market trends in 2020? What trends will gain importance in the future?

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

Which regions and countries were 2020's best performers?

What does the competitive landscape in Asia-Pacific and its sub-regions look like?

and its sub-regions look like? What is the market growth forecast from 2020 to 2025?

Companies Mentioned

A10 Networks

AhnLab

Akamai

Alibaba Cloud

F5 Networks

Genie Networks

Huawei

Imperva

NETSCOUT Systems

Neustar

Nexusguard

NSFOCUS

Radware

WINS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrirv1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

